Falcons Release Veteran Guard

The Atlanta Falcons and veteran offensive tackle Matt Gono have “mutually agreed” to part ways, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Gono’s contract isn’t set to expire until the start of the new league year, but an early release will give him plenty of time to find a new home.

The #Falcons and OT Matt Gono have mutually agreed on his release today, source said. His contract expires at the start of the league year, but the team does him a solid and releases him now. Gono is recovered from shoulder surgery and should have a nice market. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2022

Matt Gono Was Set to Start at Left Guard

Heading into the 2021 season, Gono was the projected left guard starter, but unexpected shoulder surgery kept him on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) all year.

Gono,25, originally signed with Atlanta as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL draft and was inactive and didn’t really start getting any playing time until his third year. He spent 2020 as the backup swing tackle behind Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary where he saw action action in all 16 games with four starts. He played a total of 337 offensive snaps in addition to 80 snaps on special teams. He signed his restricted free agent tender last offseason, which cost the Falcons $3.3 million and is guaranteed.

According to his agent, Gono is fully healthy again. which means he shouldn’t have any trouble signing with a new team.

