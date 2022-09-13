Falcons Release Week 2 Depth Chart vs. Rams

Following a heartbreaking 27-26 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, the Atlanta Falcons take the show on the road to the West Coast.

Things don’t get any easier for Atlanta from here as they prepare to take on a hungry Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams.

Falcons Week 2 depth chart ⬇️https://t.co/PwpjTqIEWZ — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 13, 2022

Not much has changed from the Falcons’ initial Week 1 roster aside from running back Cordarrelle Patterson being listed as a top kick returner alongside Avery Williams and tight end Anthony Firkser securing a permanent spot.

Falcons Week 2 Depth Chart vs. Rams

Below is the Falcons’ official Week 2 active roster vs. LA:

Offense

WR Drake London, Bryan Edwards, Jared Bernhardt

TE Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse, Anthony Firsker, Feleipe Franks

LT Jake Matthews, Chuma Edoga

LG Elijah Wilkinson

C Drew Dalman, Matt Hennessy

RG Chris Lindstrom, Colby Gossett

RT Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi

WR Olamide Zaccheaus, KhaDarel Hodge, Damiere Byrd

RB Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams

FB Keith Smith

QB Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder

Defensive

DL Grady Jarrett, Timothy Horne

DL Anthony Rush

DL Ta’Quon Graham, Matt Dickerson

OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, Quinton Bell

LB Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen, Nate Landman

LB Rashaan Evans, Nick Kwiatkoski

OLB Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone

CB A.J. Terrell, Mike Ford

S Richie Grant, Erik Harris

S Jaylinn Hawkins, Dean Marlowe

CB Casey Hayward Jr., Darren Hall, Dee Alford

Special Teams

K Younghoe Koo

P Bradley Pinion

LS Liam McCullough

H Bradley Pinion

PR Avery Williams

KOR Cordarrelle Patterson or Avery Williams

The Falcons ended up making Allgeier inactive on gameday and decided to go heavier on the defense and tight end position, which turned some heads but Arthur Smith had a plan.

“We felt like wanted to go heavier more on the interior on the (defensive) line,” coach Smith said after the game. “The way the game plan was, we went a little heavier at tight end. Kyle (Pitts) ended up playing a significant number of snaps.”

Now, with Damien Williams potentially still nursing a rib injury, we could see Allgeier active this weekend.

Falcons Sign TE Anthony Firkser

It looks like the Falcons liked what they saw from tight end Anthony Firkser Sunday.

The team signed Firkser to the active roster on Tuesday after he played three snaps and caught a single pass against New Orleans.

Atlanta reached a one-year agreement with Firkser back in April and came to town knowing a familiar face in head coach Arthur Smith whom he spent the seasons playing for prior.

Smith initially served as Firkser’s position coach in 2018 before he was promoted to offensive coordinator a year later.

Firkser enjoyed his most productive year in 2019 under Smith’s offense, logging career highs for receptions, (39) and yards (387).

The Harvard product initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets in 2017. He also had a short stop in Kansas City on the Chiefs’ practice squad before making his way to Tennessee.

Firkser will look to get some more playing time amongst a tight end group that consists of Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse and Feleipe Franks.

