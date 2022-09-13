Falcons Release Week 2 Roster vs. Rams

Following a heartbreaking 27-26 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, the Atlanta Falcons take the show on the road to the West Coast.
Things don’t get any easier for Atlanta from here as they prepare to take on a hungry Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams.
Not much had changed from the Falcons’ initial Week 1 roster aside from running back Cordarrelle Patterson is listed as a top kick returner alongside Avery Williams, rookie running back Tyler Alliegier is now in the lineup and tight end Anthony Firkser has secured a permanent spot.
Falcons Week 2 Depth Chart vs. Rams
Below is the Falcons’ official Week 2 active roster vs. LA:
Offense
WR Drake London, Bryan Edwards, Jared Bernhardt
TE Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse, Anthony Firsker, Feleipe Franks
LT Jake Matthews, Chuma Edoga
LG Elijah Wilkinson
C Drew Dalman, Matt Hennessy
RG Chris Lindstrom, Colby Gossett
RT Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi
WR Olamide Zaccheaus, KhaDarel Hodge, Damiere Byrd
RB Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams
FB Keith Smith
QB Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder
Defensive
DL Grady Jarrett, Timothy Horne
DL Anthony Rush
DL Ta’Quon Graham, Matt Dickerson
OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, Quinton Bell
LB Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen, Nate Landman
LB Rashaan Evans, Nick Kwiatkoski
OLB Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone
CB A.J. Terrell, Mike Ford
S Richie Grant, Erik Harris
S Jaylinn Hawkins, Dean Marlowe
CB Casey Hayward Jr., Darren Hall, Dee Alford
Special Teams
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
H Bradley Pinion
PR Avery Williams
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson or Avery Williams
Falcons Sign TE Anthony Firkser
It looks like the Falcons liked what they saw from tight end Anthony Firkser Sunday.
The team signed Firkser to the active roster on Tuesday after he played three snaps and caught a single pass against New Orleans.
Atlanta reached a one-year agreement with Firkser back in April and came to town knowing a familiar face in head coach Arthur Smith whom he spent the seasons playing for prior.
Smith initially served as Firkser’s position coach in 2018 before he was promoted to offensive coordinator a year later.
Firkser enjoyed his most productive year in 2019 under Smith’s offense, logging career highs for receptions, (39) and yards (387).
The Harvard product initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets in 2017. He also had a short stop in Kansas City on the Chiefs’ practice squad before making his way to Tennessee.
Firkser will look to get some more playing time amongst a tight end group that consists of Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse and Feleipe Franks.
