Falcons Reveal Unofficial Depth Chart vs. Titans

The Atlanta Falcons released their first unofficial depth chart on Tuesday ahead of Friday’s preseason matchup against the Tennesse Titans.

There are few surprises that stand out with Cordarrelle Patterson headlining them as RB2 behind starting running back Mike Davis.

Here’s a look at the Falcons first depth chart heading into the season:

Offense

QB: Matt Ryan, AJ McCarron, Feleipe Franks

RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Keith Smith, Qadree Ollison, D’Onta Foreman, Caleb Huntley, Javian Hawkins

WR: Calvin Ridley, Christian Blake, Chris Rowland, Juwan Green, J’Mon Moore, Antonio Nunn

WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Tajae Sharpe, Trevor Davis, Frank Darby, Austin Trammell

TE: Hayden Hurst, Kyle Pitts, John Raine

TE: Lee Smith, Parker Hesse, Ryan Becker

LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs, William Sweet, Kion Smith

LG: Josh Andrews, Sam Jones, Ryan Neuzil

C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman, Joe Sculthorpe

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Willie Wright, Bryce Hargrove

RT: Willie Beavers, Kaleb McGary, Jalen Mayfield

Defense

DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Ta’Quon Graham

DL: Tyeler Davison, Chris Slayton, John Atkins, Olive Sagapolu

DL: Jonathan Bullard, John Cominsky, Zac Dawe

OLB: Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, Brandon Copeland, Shareef Miller, Adetokunbo Ogundeji

LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker, Dorian Etheridge

LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Emmanuel Ellerbee, Erroll Thompson

OLB: Steven Means, Dante Fowler Jr., Tuzar Skipper, George Obinna, Kobe Jones

CB: A.J. Terrell, Chris Williamson, Kendall Sheffield, Marcus Murphy

CB: Fabian Moreau, Isaiah Oliver, Delrick Abrams Jr., Darren Hall, Avery Williams

S: Erik Harris, T.J. Green, Richie Grant

S: Duron Harmon, Jaylinn Hawkins, JR Pace, Dwayne Johnson

Special Teams

K: Younghoe Koo, Cameron Nizialek

P: Cameron Nizialek, Dom Maggio

LS: Josh Harris, Jake Matthews

H: Cameron Nizialek, Dom Maggio

PR: Chris Rowland, Avery Williams

KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chris Rowland

Diving Into First Team Offense

Don’t get too comfortable with this rough draft of a depth chart. The Falcons are still a few weeks away from kicking off against the Philadephia Eagles and it will look a bit different by then.

But yes, Patterson, who used to play wideout and All-Pro kick returner is now taking over the backfield alongside Davis.

Don’t get upset over Kyle Pitts behind Hayden Hurst. Rookies are never handed a job right out of the gate and we have learned that head coach Arthur Smith loves to keep things competitive.

Willie Beavers at right guard only makes sense since Kaleb McGary is fresh off the PUP list. Smith made it clear that he isn’t expecting McGary to play on Friday, but he should be back to 100% and starting against the Eagles. It’s also worth noting that Rookie Jalen Mayfield took a lot of snaps at camp, so expect him to rotate over McGary.

Josh Andrews starting at left guard left is no surprise as he was the favorite even during OTAs.

Diving Into First Team Defense

The Falcons defense received a makeover after some key playmakers found new homes this offseason.

With Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen out of the picture at safety, Atlanta is turning to Duron Harmon and Erik Harris. Rookie Richie Grant has also been impressing at camp, so expect him to see a lot of action against Tennesse.

2020’s leading tacklers Deion Jones and Foye Oluokun rightfully earned their starting spots on the line.

Atlanta’s most reliable and second-year corner, AJ Terrell, is holding down the fort on one wing while Fabian steals the job ahead of Isaiah Oliver on the other.

Just a few days off the COVID-19 list, Dante Fowler Jr. gets a spot right behind Steven Means with so much to prove still.

And with Sterling Hofricter on the injured list, former Georgia Bulldog Cameron Nizialek will have his third shot with the Atlanta Falcons this season.

