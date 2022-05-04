Former No. 2 Pick Names Falcons Option for NFL Comeback

The Atlanta Falcons probably don’t think they need any more help at quarterback. Not after signing Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal in free agency, before selecting Desmond Ridder in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Things could change, though, at least according to one former pro quarterback who shares more than a few similarities with Mariota. They both won the Heisman Trophy in college and both were drafted second overall, albeit three years apart.

The difference is Mariota’s still in the league, even though he spent the last two years as a backup with the Las Vegas Raiders. Mariota has a lot to prove, but not as much as a former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

His recent 40-yard dash run in a good cause has him thinking a comeback is possible, with the Falcons among the teams he’d consider “a great situation.”

Heisman Winner Names Falcons Among Comeback Options

Robert Griffin III hasn’t taken a snap since he filled in briefly for Lamar Jackson with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020. Griffin was out of football in 2021, the same situation he had been in during 2017, until the Ravens offered him a route back into the league a year later.

Now Griffin, the second-overall pick in 2012, may be in line for another return after he revealed he recently caught the attention of a few teams. The attention has been prompted by 32-year-old Griffin running the 40 in 4.48 seconds for the Run Rich Run charity event aired annually during the draft.

It’s a fundraiser hosted by Eisen, who also participates, and is designed to contribute to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Griffin, who has been working as an analyst for ESPN, took part this year, along with former Falcons’ QB Michael Vick.

Griffin’s performance stood out as he posted the fastest time:

His swift run piqued the interest of teams, according to the man who has also played for the Cleveland Browns and in Washington during a stop-start and nomadic career.

Griffin appeared on The Rich Eisen Show and told the titular host: “I did get some calls because of that 4.48. No kidding. Got some calls.”

When asked for specifics, including where he’d like to play if he returns to the NFL, Griffin said the Falcons, “being there with Mariota and Ridder would be a great situation for me.”

When you run a 4.48 40-yard dash, even if for charity and #RunRichRun, people take notice — @RG3 talked with us about it and how he's gotten phone calls from #NFL execs about a possible return and where he'd like to go:#DallasCowboys#DirtyBirds #GoBears pic.twitter.com/0dw0HJiRJi — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 3, 2022

Griffin discussed potential landing spots beginning at the 5:10 mark of this clip and also included the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys on his list. Earlier in the segment he confirmed his general “desire to play is still there.”

Granting Griffin a pro comeback shouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for the Falcons. It’s not a stretch to think he could contribute on a team still with more questions than answers at football’s most important position.

RGIII Makes Sense for Post-Matt Ryan QB Room

The Falcons’ quarterback room is no longer headed by Matt Ryan. It means there isn’t a classic pocket-based passer on the roster after the veteran was traded to the Indianapolis Colts back in March.

Instead, general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith have emphasised new attributes at the position. Namely, versatility and mobility.

Those are things that made Mariota a read-option sensation at Oregon and the second-overall pick in the 2015 draft. He had shown signs of stardom with the Tennessee Titans before losing the starting job to Ryan Tannehill in 2019.

Smith was the Titans’ offensive coordinator at the time, so he knows all about the threat Mariota carries on the ground. That threat’s helped him amass 1,574 yards and 13 scores as a runner. It’s a similar story with Ridder, who rushed for 2,180 yards and 28 touchdowns during his collegiate days at Cincinnati.

The rookie has even compared himself to Mariota, per Josh Kendall of The Athletic:

Desmond Ridder has modeled his game after Marcus Mariota and is eager to play with him in Atlanta. "I didn’t want to put words in anyone’s mouth but I was like if they’re going to get him, why not get a younger version of him (too)? I just thought it was a perfect fit." — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) April 30, 2022

Ridder may bide his time and develop behind Mariota, at least initially. Yet, there’s no obvious third-stringer beyond Feleipe Franks, an undrafted free agent added to the depth chart a year ago.

Griffin’s experience would make him a better No. 3 than Franks. It would give Ridder two potential mentors as he begins his career at this level.

Having Griffin on board would also provide Smith and offensive coordinator Dave Ragone with another dual-threat playmaker well-versed in read-option schemes. To say Griffin took the NFL by storm as a rookie for Washington nearly a decade ago would be an understatement.

He inspired his team to the playoffs in year one, after throwing for 3200 yards and 20 touchdowns. Griffin also added 815 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground.

His first eight games earned Griffin a grade from PFF Draft that still exceeds many high-profile rookies since:

Highest-graded rookie QBs through the first 8 weeks of a season since 2006: 1️⃣ Robert Griffin III, WAS (2012): 84.6

2️⃣ Mac Jones, NE (2021): 84.0

3️⃣ Carson Wentz, PHI (2016): 83.4

4️⃣ Baker Mayfield, CLE (2018): 76.9

5️⃣ Joe Burrow, CIN (2020): 76.6pic.twitter.com/b9R5lRuArr — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) November 3, 2021

Defenses couldn’t cope with Griffin’s speed, while his awesome arm strength helped make big plays a happy habit. Efficiency, progressing through reads and winning in obvious passing situations were problems, but Griffin was close to unstoppable when able to play the game that earned him the Heisman at Baylor.

His career went off the rails after a serious knee injury suffered against the Seattle Seahawks in that season’s playoffs. It’s been tough sledding since, but Griffin still showed some of the old magic at times with the Ravens.

One such moment occurred during the 2019 offseason, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley:

Robert Griffin III consistently pushed the ball downfield at Tuesday's mandatory minicamp and made the throw of the day, when he hit Joe Horn Jr. for a touchdown. It was a deep strike in between two defenders, and Horn showed good concentration in pulling it in. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) June 11, 2019

It ought to be worth the Falcons bringing Griffin in for at least a few reps in the coming months. If the physical tools are still in working order, he could become a hidden asset at a vital position.

Mariota is fighting to revive his career, but the success of that effort is far from certain. Meanwhile, Ridder is obviously unproven until he suits up against an NFL defense.

The Falcons were always going to struggle to replace a signal-caller of Ryan’s quality, but a quantity approach is the next best option. Griffin would be an intriguing addition to the mix.