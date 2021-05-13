Falcons Roast Tom Brady, Bill Belichick in 2021 Schedule Release Video [WATCH]

The Atlanta Falcons official 2021 NFL Schedule has been released, and it’s hilarious.

The Falcons introduced each week’s opponents’ Bachelor style, staring the Falcons mascot “Freddy Falcons.”

Throughout the entire video, the Falcons take a few seconds to roast each team.

It starts out with the Falcons trolling drunk Tom Brady post-Super Bowl where he threw the trophy from the boat. The is shows Sean Payton asking Jameis Winston for the “swiss army knife” and Winston hands Payton a wooden crab mallet––the Falcons’ golden attempt to make fun of the time Winston got caught for “stealing” crab legs. A very depressed Bill Belichick also pops up asking if Tom won the Super Bowl last year because he “didn’t really follow the season last year.”

On a journey to find dubs. Our 2021 schedule is here – https://t.co/UGNpFdNYvM pic.twitter.com/pgZGGyD5wk — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 12, 2021

Atlanta Falcons Official 2021 Schedule

The NFL added a 17th game to their schedules this year and have the Atlanta Falcons playing the Jacksonville Jaguars. Atlanta also has one primetime game where they will take on Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots on a Thursday night.

Week 1: Sept. 12 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. on FOX 5

Week 2: Sept. 19 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 3: Sept. 26 @ New York Giants, 1 p.m.

Week 4: Oct. 3 vs. the Washington Football Team, 1 p.m.

Week 5: Oct. 10 vs. New York Jets (at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium), 9:30 a.m.

Week 6: Bye week

Week 7: Oct. 24 @ Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Week 8: Oct. 31 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 9: Nov. 7 @ New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Week 10: Nov. 14 at Dallas Cowboys 1 p.m.

Week 11: Thursday, Nov. 18 vs. New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m.

Week 12: Nov. 28 @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Week 13: Dec. 5 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Week 14: Dec. 12 @ Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 15: Dec. 19 @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 16: Dec. 26 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.

Week 17: Jan. 3 a@ Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

Week 18: Jan. 9 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Falcons’ London Game

The Falcons are also scheduled to have a game overseas in London this year where they will take on No. 2 overall in the draft, quarterback Zach Wilson, and the New York Jets. The match is scheduled for October 10 with kickoff at 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Then the following schedule, the Jaguars and No. 1 over a quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, will play host to the Dolphins and former No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday, October 17 at 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The NFL started looking out the states in England back in 2007. In doing this, the NFL gives other countries a preview of American football, thus expanding its fanbase across the map. The games were actually scheduled last season, but COVID-19 ended up having to postpone, like many other exciting events.

But, the world is getting back to normalcy so hopefully, by October 10th, the NFL and England will get the green light to allow full capacity at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

