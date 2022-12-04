Robert Griffin lll Calls for 49ers to Sign Ex-Falcons QB

The San Francisco 49ers lost starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to season-ending surgery on Sunday in their 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Garoppolo went down with a foot injury on the opening drive and did not return. Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed after the game that Garoppolo had a broken foot and will undergo season-ending surgery.

The Niners turned to their backup rookie quarterback Brock Purdy to finish the game and according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he will be the starter for the remainder of the season.

With Jimmy Garoppolo breaking his foot today, the 49ers starting QB now will be Brock Purdy, their rookie 7th-round pick from Iowa St. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 5, 2022

But that doesn’t mean the 49ers won’t need another quarterback behind the rookie and Robert Griffin III knows of a guy.

RGII replied to Schefter’s report on Purdy with, “Well, Kurt Benkert they need you!”

🤞🏼 — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) December 5, 2022

Sure, the 49ers signed veteran Josh Johnson a few hours later, but that doesn’t mean they could turn to another free-agent veteran out there.

Benkert Spent Time With San Francisco This Season

Benkert had already had a short stint with the Niners this season.

The team picked him up back in September when they were in need of a third-string quarterback after losing starting QB Trey Lance to a season-ending injury. He was then cut on November 15 and announced his release himself.

I’ve been released by the 49ers. Really enjoyed this stint in Santa Clara. The journey continues. ❤️ — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) November 15, 2022

Before the 49ers, Benkert spent the 2021 season with the Green Bay Packers.

After getting cut by Green Bay in mid-June, Benkert waited by the phone, hoping another team would call.

It was 1 Week away from NFL kickoff and Benkert had yet to hear the phone ring. He did have a tryout with the Tennesee Titans in August, but nothing came about from it.

As he waited he continued to train and did consulting work for tech companies.

“I got a taste of life after football and it’s not so scary,” Benkert said after landing in San Francisco. “But at the same time, I missed the sh*t out of this and I’m happy to be back practicing, learning installs and going through the prep of it.”

Benkert is also a professional gamer, which has helped him keep busy throughout his NFL journey.

“I’m glad I started talking about my love for gaming after my rookie year,” Benkert tweeted one day before announcing he was released by the Niners. It’s honestly changed my life. I used to be afraid to tell people I play competitively bc I didn’t want them to think I cared any less about football.

“Gaming has always been another competitive outlet.”

I’m glad I started talking about my love for gaming after my rookie year. It’s honestly changed my life. I used to be afraid to tell people I play competitively bc I didn’t want them to think I cared any less about football. Gaming has always been another competitive outlet. https://t.co/rTspSHAw4i — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) November 14, 2022

Benkert Played Under the Dan Quinn Era in Atlanta

Benkert was signed to Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft when Dan Quinn was still Atlanta’s head coach.

He returned to Atlanta in 2019 but didn’t make it past the preseason after a toe injury put him on the IR. He came back to compete in 2020 but COVID-19 canceled the league’s preseason, so, once again, Benkert lost out on a chance to showcase his talents.

The Falcons went on to release Benkert ahead of the 2021 season when head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot took over the franchise.

Before entering the league, Benkert split his college career playing QB at East Carolina and the University of Virginia.

He has yet to play in a regular-season game except for the viral moment where he took a knee to close out the Packers’ win over the Chicago Bears last fall.