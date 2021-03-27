Saints’ Marshon Lattimore Charged, Attorney Calls Arrest ‘a Misunderstanding’

On Thursday night New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested in Cleveland on suspicion of possessing a stolen handgun. According to NFL.com, on Friday he was charged with receiving stolen property. As noted by Katherine Terrell of The Athletic, in Ohio it’s a fourth-degree felony if the stolen property is a firearm.

Lattimore's bond is set at $5,000. He has waived his preliminary hearing and the case will now be sent to a grand jury. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) March 26, 2021

As for the circumstances that led to Lattimore’s arrest: Cleveland police have indicated that Lattimore was a passenger in a car stopped by police for “multiple traffic violations,” including driving without working taillights.

“During the stop, police observed a loaded Glock 19 handgun in the vehicle, and Lattimore, a passenger, was also found to have a loaded handgun in his possession,” elaborates NFL.com. The handgun in Lattimore’s possession was later determined to have been reported stolen by an individual in Euclid, Ohio, a suburb northeast of Cleveland.

Attorney Marcus Sidoti: ‘This Was a Misunderstanding’

Lattimore’s attorney went on to issue a statement that said, in part: “Mr. Lattimore, a proud Cleveland native with no prior criminal record or history, is fully cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation of this matter. He was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by police and was arrested without incident…. We believe that this was a misunderstanding and that this will become even clearer as new information becomes available and is shared with the authorities.”

As noted by Terrell (above), Lattimore has waived his preliminary hearing and the case will now be sent to the grand jury.

Meanwhile, Amie Just, staff writer for nola.com, reports that two of Lattimore’s companions, Kenyon Moon and Maurice Walton, “were arrested on suspicion of having weapons under disability.” That is, they were alleged to have had weapons while having a felony record. “The other man, Carl Willis, was arrested on suspicion of improperly handling a gun in a car and was issued a citation for driving without working tail lights.”

Marshon Lattimore is Entering the Last Year of His Rookie Contract

Lattimore entered the NFL in 2017 after New Orleans made him a first-round pick following a stellar career at Ohio State. He has since started 57 games and has recorded 230 total tackles, along with ten interceptions, 55 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

He won the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2017 and has been named to the Pro Bowl three times (in 2017, 2019 and 2020).

Last May the Saints exercised the fifth-year option on Lattimore’s rookie contract, so he will earn $10.244 million in 2021 and count the same amount against the Saints’ salary cap, this according to overthecap.com. (That’s approximately 6.5 times as much as he was paid in 2020, when he earned $1,530,850 in salary.) He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

With the Saints facing one of the most challenging salary cap situations in the NFL, it’s possible that Lattimore could be traded before he has a chance to hit free agency.



