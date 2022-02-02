Senior Bowl DE Says He’d ‘Love’ to Play for the Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have a strong presence at the 2022 Senior Bowl, including general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith. They’ve been watching practices, including one player from the American Team who says he’s open to playing in Atlanta.

He’s a versatile defensive end from South Carolina who has the ability to improve the Falcons’ measly pass rush. The Falcons logged a league-low 18 sacks in 2021, and defensive coordinator Dean Pees needs more talented bodies for the edges.

Hometown Player Open to Returning to Atlanta

Kingsley Enagbare is one of the many edge defenders hoping to make an impression this week. He’s also hoping he can play in his own hometown if he makes it to the NFL.

Enagbare shared his thoughts with Kevin Knight of The Falcoholic:

Spoke with South Carolina EDGE Kingsley Enagbare. Hasn't yet met with #Falcons but has a meeting scheduled later this week. Said he'd love to come home and play in Atlanta. Models his game after Myles Garrett, Von Miller, and J.J. Watt. — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) February 2, 2022

The idea might appeal to the Falcons given how consistent Enagbare has been for the Gamecocks. He logged 15 sacks during four years as a starter, to go with 24 tackles for loss, per Sports Reference.

Those numbers aren’t exactly going to wow anybody, but Enagbare has proven he can handle a high level of football during his time in the SEC. There is potential for Enagbare to develop a niche as a pass-rusher in the pros.

Among those who believe Enagbare has what it takes is Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings: “He’s a hot-motor rusher with great ankle flexion and flashes of precise hand usage. He doesn’t have elite burst, but he’s a well-rounded player.”

Similar sentiments are echoed by Dane Brugler of The Athletic, who believes Enagbare has a high ceiling and will only get better: “Enagbare is the type of pass rusher who won’t impress in the 40-yard dash, but his short-area quickness and length (almost 35-inch arms) are why he has such a high win percentage as a pass rusher. His pass-rush set-up is improving and scouts appreciate his ability to convert speed to power and stay balanced through contact.”

Brugler has Enagbare ranked 50th in his top 50 players for the 2022 NFL draft class. It’s a decent ranking, but the player is hoping to build some more buzz this week.

Enagbare Making an Impression on Day 2

If Enagbare wants to play his way into the top echelon of this year’s draft order, he needs a big week at the Senior Bowl. Fortunately, he’s begun the right way on the second day of practices.

Enagbare caught the eye with this bull rush against San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger, relayed by Pro Football Focus Lead Draft Analyst Mike Renner:

South Carolina Edge Kingsley Enagbare may not have the most diverse move set, but the dude has 35” arms and can play LOW pic.twitter.com/C7tARWnLz8 — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) February 2, 2022

A display of physical dominance is sure to impress, but Enagbare can double down on the positivity by showcasing his range and flexibility. The Athletic‘s Nick Baumgardner captured footage of Enagbare running drills to show speed and bend around the corner:

South Carolina DE/Edge Kingsley Enagbare — has looked very good with the Lions staff so far this week. Detroit’s DL/edge group is outstanding this week. pic.twitter.com/v5kXRArVgo — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) February 2, 2022

The Falcons should take note of any edge-rusher with the raw tools to help him grow at the next level. At 6’4″ and 265 pounds, he has the size and athleticism needed to win on the outside against NFL offensive tackles.

What he doesn’t have are the numbers to take any possible immediate impact for granted. Instead, the Falcons would need to take a leap of faith Enagbare could develop into a difference-maker along a front seven that barely generated heat on the pocket last season.

History indicates the Falcons hierarchy would be willing to roll the dice. As Matt Karoly of the Talkin’ Birdy podcast pointed out, Fontenot isn’t shy about drafting players who participate at the Senior Bowl:

Reminder that Terry Fontenot's inaugural draft class last year included 5 Senior Bowl players out of 9 picks (Richie Grant, Darren Hall, Ade Ogundeji, Ta'Quon Graham, and Frank Darby) — Matt Karoly (@mattkaroly) February 2, 2022

If Fontenot follows the same formula, Enagbare is one player in attendance in Mobile, Alabama who appears ideally suited for the Falcons.