Kyle Shanahan Tells Saleh He Can’t Take 49ers Coaches With Him

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is a hot candidate for vacant NFL head coaching positions right now and, most likely, will be leaving the Bay Area this offseason.

But, head coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t letting Saleh take his staff with him.

“I keep telling him he’s not allowed to take anyone,” Shanahan said via NBC Sports. “Sometimes I can ease up a little bit on that, but I usually set the bar very low and we’ll see what happens after.”

NFL head coaches used to be allowed to block their staff members from leaving, but just this past offseason the league lifted that rule, which means Saleh is free to go along with anyone else.

Michigan Fans Asking Detroit to Hire Saleh

After the Lions let go of Matt Patricia due to a third straight disappointing season, a group of Michigan legislators sent Detroit’s owner Sheila Ford Hamp a letter suggesting the team hire Saleh.

“We understand the difficulty of these upcoming decisions,” the letter reads via NBC Sports. “As passionate and loyal Lions fans, we are asking you to hire Robert Saleh as the head coach of our team. He is the best candidate for the job and measures as such across every metric. A head coach like Robert can bring tremendous energy and heart to the franchise and would help us reach peaks that have seemed unobtainable for so long. We have an exceptional opportunity here and we trust you to make the best decision.

“To turn the corner and become a winning franchise, these next hiring decisions are critical. We hope that you will consider Robert Saleh as the head coach, not only for us, but for everyone across the loyal fanbase of our beloved Detroit Lions.”

Saleh is a native of Dearborn, Michigan. He spent his entire childhood and college football career there. And his family runs deep in Michigan State’s football history.

Saleh Could Be Headed Back to Houston

Another team reportedly eyeing Saleh are the Houston Texans.

Saleh coached for the Texans n 2005 as a defensive intern, moved up to a defensive quality control coach, and then assistant linebackers coach.

The Niners might not be headed to the Super Bowl this year again but even with an injury-plagued roster and COVID-19 issues, the defensive unit ranks seventh in total defense. Under Saleh, the 49ers have finished 24th, 13th, and second in total defense over three seasons.

Saleh has managed to find ways around Nick Bosa and Richard Sherman’s injuries. Even without his top players, he’s managed to take down the Rams in the past for meetings, every single time.

Sherman is high on Saleh getting a head coaching job elsewhere and praised his coaching abilities.

“I expect him to be a head coach next year, because of what he’s able to do,” Sherman said in a postgame press conference. “He’s able to rally men. He’s a leader of men, and that goes a long way.”

