Falcons Sign 2020 UDFA WR: Report

On Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons signed 2020 undrafted free agent wide receiver Juwan Green to a one-year deal.

Green didn’t get drafted following the 2020 NFL Draft but did spend some time on the Falcons’ practice squad last offseason.

We have signed WR Juwan Green. https://t.co/TovEBjzY8U — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 6, 2021

Prior to entering the NFL, Green transferred from Lackawanna College to Albany for his last two season where had 106 catches for 1,815 yards and 21 touchdowns in 23 games.

Green will have a lot of competition during Falcons’ camp with Cavin Ridley, Russell Gage, Julio Jones, Frank Darby, Antonio Nunn, and Austin Tramell in the wideout mix.

The Falcons Current Roster Editions

The Falcons drafted a total of nine players out of the 2021 NFL draft and also added 20 undrafted free agents and veteran backup quarterback AJ McCarron.

Falcons nine draft picks:

Round 1, pick 4 – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

Round 2, pick 40 (from denver) – Richie Grant, S, UCF

Round 3, pick 68 – Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

Round 4, pick 108 – Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State

Round 4, pick 114 – Drew Dalman, C Stanford

Round 5, pick 148 – Ta’Quon Graham, DT, Texas

Round 5, pick 182 – Adetokunbo Ogundeji, DE, Notre Dame

Round 5, pick 183 – Avery Williams, CB, Boise State

Round 6, pick 187 – Frank Darby, WR, Arizona State

Falcons 2021 undrafted free agents:

RB Javian Hawkins, Louisville

S Marcus Murphy, Mississippi State

DE Eli Howard, Texas Tech

OL Joe Sculthorpe, NC State

OT Kion Smith, Fayetteville State

DT Zac Dawe, BYU

DE Alani Pututau, Adams State

WR Antonio Nunn, Buffalo

CB JR Pace, Northwestern

RB Caleb Huntley, Ball State

OG Ryan Neuzil, Appalachian State

S Dwayne Johnson, Jr., San Diego State

OL Bryce Hargrove, Pittsburgh

DE/LB Kobe Jones, Mississippi State

LB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

TE John Raine, Northwestern

QB Feleipe Franks, Arkansas

OT Jack Batho IV, South Dakota School of Mines

WR Austin Trammell, Rice

Signing Another WR Could Mean the Falcons Trade Julio Jones

Several reports are saying the Falcons are coming closer to trading Julio Jones post-June 1st when his contract allows it and signing yet another wide receiver makes it more surreal.

The Falcons passing on a quarterback in the draft means they have plenty of faith in Matt Ryan for the next few years, so that means they will be adding more firepower for him to work with. It starts with Kyle Pitts and then picking up Calvin Ridley’s fifth-year option.

The Falcons then adding four more wideouts to their depth chart gives them a total of seven receivers in line. They will likely only have three or four on the active roster when camp is over. At the end of the day, the Falcons are going to do what is best for the franchise and it could mean making a Julio Jones trade and saving the salary cap. The Falcons will, however, be prepared to move on from the seven-time Pro Bowler and prep the young guys to fill Jones’ shoes.