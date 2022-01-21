Falcons Sign Former 49ers Tight End

The Atlanta Falcons have their hands full this offseason with a lot of holes to fill on their roster.

With free agency not until March, the Falcons have started with perfecting their practice squad.

The club signed 19 players to reserve/future contracts last week and added another on Thursday in former San Francisco 49ers tight end Daniel Helm.

Helm Went Undrafted in 2019

Helm, 26, initially went undrafted in 2019 out of Duke University but was immediately signed post-draft by the Los Angeles Chargers.

After not making LA’s final roster cuts, Helm was picked up by the San Francisco 49ers. He spent his rookie year on the Niners’ practice squad and was elevated for just one game but didn’t see any action.

After a year in the Bay Area, Helm spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he soon found his way back to the Bay Area in September of the 2020 season. He played in five games for the Niners and was released in the midst of the 2021 offseason.

More recently, Helm played for the Las Vegas Raiders where he appeared in nine games with one start in 2021. Over three NFL seasons thus far, the Duke product has played in a total of 14 career games with one start.

Joining the Falcons offseason squad might not earn him a starting spot, but it will give him another chance to prove himself to a team that is in need at the tight end position with Lee Smith’s and Hayden Hurst’s 2022 status’s up in the air.

Falcons Sign 19 Other Reserve/Futures Contracts

Helm joins 19 other new Falcons players who signed reserve/futures contracts this past week.

Here is the full list so far:

DB Cornell Armstrong

OL Willie Beavers

OLB Quinton Bell

LB Jordan Brailford

LB Dorian Etheridge

WR Chad Hansen

RB Caleb Huntley

DB Luther Kirk

P Dom Maggio

OL Ryan Neuzil

DB Lafayette Pitts

TE John Raine

LB Rashad Smith

DE Nick Thurman

WR Austin Trammell

DB DeAundre Alford

WR/TE Brayden Lenius

CB/KR Corey Ballentine

OLB Duke Ejiofor

TE Daniel Helm

Stay tuned for who Atlanta signs next!

Is Lee Smith Retiring?

In other news, Atlanta’s beloved veteran tight end, Lee Smith, could be throwing in the towel this offseason, according to a very trustworthy source.

Following the Falcons’ regular-season finale loss to the Saints on January 9, rookie tight end Kyle Pitts posted a ‘Happy retirement’ shout-out for Smith, via his Instagram story:

Per Kyle Pitts Instagram, it appears that Lee Smith is retiring. pic.twitter.com/BG6nwpEUSE — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) January 10, 2022

Smith spent most of his time on the field as a blocking tight end rather than a receiver, leaving that job for Pitts.

The former Patriots’ 2011 draft pick has yet to announce his retirement himself but we shouldn’t be surprised goes public with it in March when he becomes a free agent.

