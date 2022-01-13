Falcons Sign Former Giants CB With Intriguing Past

The Atlanta Falcons are continuing to make roster moves and added another new face on Wednesday by signing cornerback, Corey Ballentine to a reserve/future contract.

They also activated defensive end Jonathan Bullard and offensive tackle Jason Spriggs…just in time for the offseason?

We have signed Corey Ballentine to a reserve/future contract and have activated Jonathan Bullard and Jason Spriggs from the reserve/COVID-19 list. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 12, 2022

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Ballentine Is a Former DII Cornerback

Ballentine’s college background is very intriguing as he played at the Division II level before making his way to the NFL.

He spent his collegiate career playing at Washburn University located in Topeka, Kansas. After almost quitting before his first year even began, Ballentine ended up seeing action in 46 games, primarily playing on defense, where he racked up 186 tackles, four forced fumbles and five interceptions. He also spent time as the team’s kick returner and blocked four field goals.

At the conclusion of his senior year, Ballentine was honored with the Cliff Harris Award, which is given to the nation’s best small college defensive player, and was named a 2018 second-team AFCA All-American. All of his hard work at the DII level paid off and he earned an invite to the 2019 Reese’s Senior Bowl. NFL scouts quickly took notice of Ballentine’s speed and he participated in the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.

From there, the Jamaica native was selected by the New York Giants in the sixth round in the 2019 NFL Draft. However, his off-season was cut short following a shooting accident. He made a full recovery just in time for the season where he played in a total of 13 games, primarily on special teams and a few games at nickel.

In returned to play for the Giants as a starter at outside corner in 2020, but was soon benched and eventually waived. He spent the rest of the season with the Jets before landing on injured reserve.

More recently, Ballentine was picked up by the Detroit Lions where he played in four games for them. Through three seasons thus far, he has tallied 33 receptions, 469 yards and five touchdowns allowed over 28 games. Furthermore, as a kick returner, Ballentine has recorded 35 kick returns for an average of 24.4 yards per return.

Ballentine couldn’t be joining the Falcons at a more perfect time as they are in dire need of cornerback depth, with his only competition being second-year corner Avery Williams––for now.

Falcons Sign 17 Other Reserve/Futures Contracts

Ballentine joins 17 other new Falcons members who signed reserve/future contracts this past week.

Here is the full list so far:

DB Cornell Armstrong

OL Willie Beavers

OLB Quinton Bell

LB Jordan Brailford

LB Dorian Etheridge

WR Chad Hansen

RB Caleb Huntley

DB Luther Kirk

P Dom Maggio

OL Ryan Neuzil

DB Lafayette Pitts

TE John Raine

LB Rashad Smith

DE Nick Thurman

WR Austin Trammell

DB DeAundre Alford

WR/TE Brayden Lenius

CB/KR Corey Ballentine

Stay tuned to see who else the Falcons add to the list.

READ NEXT: