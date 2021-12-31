Falcons Sign Former Oklahoma State Standout Ahead of Bills Matchup

In dire need of help on the defensive front, the Atlanta Falcons signed former Minnesota Vikings pass-rusher, Jordan Brailford on Wednesday.

With 4 DL On the reserve/COVID-19 list, The #Falcons signed DE Jordan Brailford to the practice squad. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) December 29, 2021

The Falcons added linebackers Brandon Copeland and James Vaughters to the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, which left just Dante Fowler, Steven Means and Ade Ogundeji on the depth chart.

Brailford Is a Former Oklahoma Standout

As a former Oklahoma State standout, Brailford was originally selected in the seventh round (253rd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Washington Football Team. Unfortunately, Brailford’s rookie season ended before it even started as landed on the injured reserve ahead of Week 1. He was waived by the team a year later.

The Vikings picked home up off Washington’s practice squad and he played in five games with them in 2020. He has yet to see any action this season, let alone join another team’s practice squad.

Unfortunately for Brailford, injuries have been a huge part of his journey. Before he became a star at OK State, he missed the entire 2016 season with a shin injury. But, Brailford bounced back in 2017 and recorded 57 total tackles (34 solo), 10.5 tackles for loss, including five sacks, one forced fumble and an interception. At the conclusion of his sophomore season, he was named Second-Team All-Big 12.

His success didn’t stop there as he had an even better junior season where he recorded 54 total tackles (37 solo), 16 tackles for loss and 9 sacks. He led the Big 12 with his 9 sacks that year and he was named First-Team All-Big 12 by the coaches and Second-Team by the AP. His teammates also voted to be a team captain and he received OK State football’s Leslie O’Neal Award for his outstanding defensive performances.

He would go on to declare for the 2019 NFL Draft, but first made an appearance in East-West Shrine Bowl. He caught the attention of several scouts after he sacked Boise State QB Brett Rypien and later recovered a fumble. He continued to shine at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, where he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds and finished eighth-fastest among defensive ends. His vertical jump of 37.5 inches finished fourth and his broad jump of 10.5 feet ranked third.

While Brailford hasn’t seen real action in quite some time, his number could be called on Sunday where he’ll get a chance to prove himself once again.

Falcons Week 17 Depth Chart vs. Buffalo Bills

Below is the Falcons current depth chart versus Buffalo, but expect things to look a little different come gameday as the team is currently dealing with a covid outbreak at the team facility.

OFFENSE

WR: Christian Blake

TE: Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith

LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs

LG: Jaylen Mayfield, Josh Andrews

C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT: Kaleb McGarry, Colby Gossett

TE: Hayden Hurst, Keith Smith, Feleipe Franks

WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

RB: Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Davis, Qadree Ollison

FB: Keith Smith

QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen or Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

DE: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

NT: Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush

DE: Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky

OLB: Dante Fowler

ILB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

ILB: Foyesade Oluokun, Darren Bates

OLB: Steven Means, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters

LCB: A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall

FS: Jaylinn Hawkins, Shawn Williams

SS: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

RCB: Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Younghoe Koo

P: Thomas Morstead

LS: Josh Harris

H: Thomas Morstead

PR: Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus

KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams

