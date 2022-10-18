Falcons Sign TE to 53-Man Roster

The Atlanta Falcons made some transactions on Tuesday, October 18.

Not only did the team send cornerback Casey Hayward to the injured reserve, but they also signed tight end MyCole Pruitt from the practice squad to the active roster.

Falcons put CB Casey Hayward on IR, sign TE MyCole Pruitt. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 18, 2022

With top tight end Kyle Pitts dealing with a hamstring injury, Pruitt had been elevated twice this season. The first was in Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and again in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Pruitt showed off his blocking in both games but really put his name on the radar after catching a touchdown pass in the Falcons’ 28-14 win over the Niners.

Pruitt Joined the Falcons in August

Pruitt, 30, initially entered the league as a fifth-round (143th overall) selection by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2015 NFL Draft.

He made some promising plays during his first campaign, but not enough for Minnesota to keep him on the active roster for the length of his rookie contract. Following his release, Pruitt was picked up by the Chicago Bears off of the Vikings’ practice squad.

After a short stint in Chicago, he made stops at the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans.

His first stint with the Titans in 2018 after tight end Delanie Walker suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Pruitt logged his first NFL touchdown that year and stayed in Tennessee for two more seasons.

The veteran spent last offseason with the 49ers before rejoining the Titans for a second stint. In Week 17 of the 2021 season, Pruitt suffered a right ankle fracture, which required season-ending surgery. He finished the year logging a career-high 14 catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns through 16 games and nine starts.

He came to Atlanta this past August as no stranger to head coach Arthur Smith after playing under his offense in Tennessee. He also has ties to Falcons’ senior personnel executive Ryan Pace, who was the Bears’ GM during Pruitt’s brief stop in Chicago in 2016.

Pruitt also reunited with former Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, tight ends Anthony Firkser and Parker Hesse, and wide receiver Cameron Batson.