Falcons Sign Speedy Rookie WR

The Atlanta Falcons are continuing to make changes to their 16-man practice squad.

On Tuesday, October 11, the club brought wide receiver Ra’Shaun Henry in for a workout.

And they must have liked what they saw from the former Carolina Panthers wideout as they signed him immediately afterward.

Atlanta Falcons signing wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry to practice squad following successful workout today, per a league source #Falcons @PFN365 https://t.co/VKTZSY3yNA — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 11, 2022

The former Virginia standout previously worked out for the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Henry Joins Team at the Right Time

Henry went undrafted out of Virginia after spending two seasons with the Cavaliers. As an undrafted free agent, he signed with the Panthers where he spent the offseason, but failed to make it through to the regular season. He was released on September 5.

Henry spent four years at St. Francis and graduated before he transferred to Virginia. He logged a total of 41 receptions for 809 yards and seven touchdowns through 21 games.

The 6-foot-3 and 190-pound wideout has yet to play in a regular season NFL game, but that could change for him in Atlanta.

We saw on Sunday that the Falcons struggled on offense without their top two offensive weapons in running back Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Kyle Pitts.

With Henry’s size and his 4.42 speed, he could add some value to an Atlanta offense that needs it––especially against a stingy San Francisco 49ers defense this Sunday.

Falcons Updated Practice Squad

In a corresponding move, the Falcons released cornerback Ka’dar Hollman.

OFFICIAL: Falcons sign Ra'Shaun Henry to PS. Ka'dar Hollman has been released. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 11, 2022

Hollman, 27, was a 2019 sixth-round pick out of Toledo by the Green Bay Packers. In August of 2021, the Packers ended up trading him to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick.

He played in 18 games and made one start in his two regular seasons with Green Bay where he 10 tackles, no interceptions, and three pass deflections. Following880 a downhill stretch, Hollman ultimately fell low on the depth chart behind Isaac Yiadom, Kabion Ento, and rookie Shemar Jean-Charles.

Hollman also had short stops at the New Orleans Saints, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers before his time in Atlanta.

Below is the Falcons’ updated practice squad heading into Week 6 against the Niners:

1. DL Kobe Smith

2. S Jovante Moffat

3. CB Dylan Mabin

4. WR Josh Ali

5. WR Cameron Batson

6. DB Cornell Armstrong

7. RB B.J. Baylor

8. OLB Jordan Brailford

9. WR Frank Darby

10. TE Tucker Fisk

11. CB Matt Hankins

12. WR Ra’Shaun Henry

13. DT Jaleel Johnson

14. OL Justin Shaffer

15. OL Ryan Neuzil

16. TE MyCole Pruitt

The Falcons also replaced defensive tackle Chris Hinton with defensive lineman Kobe Smith on Monday.

Smith joined the league out of South Carolina following the 2020 NFL Draft when the Tennessee Titans picked him up as an undrafted free agent. Since then, the Lawrenceville (GA) native has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles. Just like Henry, Smith has not appeared in a regular-season game.

Before entering the draft, the 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive lineman tallied 84 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and seven quarterback hits in 48 games (17 starts) for the Gamecocks from 2016 to 2019.