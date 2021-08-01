Ex-Falcons Star RB Inks Deal With Rival

The Atlanta Falcons may have thought that they had seen the last of their former two-time Pro Bowl running back, Devonta Freeman, however, that’s not the case, according to NFL Network’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported Saturday afternoon Freeman was meeting with Falcons rival New Orleans Saint, and within a few minutes updated his report that a deal had been made.

And this was quick: Former Falcons’ standout Devonta Freeman and the Saints now have reached agreement on a one-year deal, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. Freeman reunited with his former college teammate, Jameis Winston. https://t.co/jhg4BXjLLM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 31, 2021

On a one-year deal, Freeman will join his former Florida State teammate in Saints quarterback Jameis Winston.

Falcons Moved on From Freeman Last Offseason

Atlanta made a final decision to let go of their once shining star running back, Devonta Freeman back in March of 2019.

He was originally selected by Atlanta in the fourth round (103rd overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. In 2017, after his second Pro Bowl season, the Falcons signed Freeman to a five-year, $41.25 million contract extension and he became the highest-paid running back in the league.

The former explosive running back missed all but two games during the 2018 season due to a groin injury. After finishing the 2019 season with a career-low in yards per carry, the Falcons decided to go in a new direction.

To fill his spot, Atlanta signed Todd Gurley to a one-year deal for the 2020 season and didn’t have him return for the 2021 season. Instead, they turned to former Carolina Panthers back, Mike Davis.

Freeman was picked up by the New York Giants last season where he appeared in five games, getting 61 touches for 230 yards and one touchdown. New York released him following the season and he signed with the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad, but never played a game with them.

In seven NFL seasons, Freeman has played 82 games and has 1,005 carries for 4,144 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also has added 264 receptions for 2,073 yards and 11 touchdowns.

NFL Fans Share Their Reaction to Freeman’s Signing

Head on over to Twitter under Schefter’s report if you want to get in on the never-ending discussion.