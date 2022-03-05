Super Bowl Sack King Would Help Falcons Maximize Matt Ryan’s ‘Window’

Sacks and the Atlanta Falcons didn’t go together in 2021. The defense logged a league-low 18 quarterback takedowns.

Fixing the problem began with the release of Dante Fowler Jr. on Wednesday, February 16. His departure means the Falcons need a new edge-rusher and they landed a stalwart in a free agency mock devised by one NFL writer.

He advises the Falcons to sign the joint-leading sack artist in Super Bowl history this year. The thinking is based on how the Falcons can make the most of the short window of opportunity left while ageing quarterback Matt Ryan is leading the franchise.

Veteran Pass-Rusher Can Help Ryan Win Now

Writing for CBS Sports, Cody Benjamin designed a free-agency mock that sent Von Miller to the Falcons eighth-overall: “With Dante Fowler Jr. gone, they still have a major hole to fill off the edge, where they’ve long struggled to find steady production. Keeping with Arthur Smith’s goal to capitalize on Matt Ryan’s closing window, this is a quick-fix play.”

It’s a sound argument, not least because Ryan will turn 37 in May. He’s also entering what is likely to be the final chapter of his career with the Falcons because of an expensive contract that carries huge salary cap hits the next two years.

Adding a veteran as accomplished as 32-year-old Miller to a defense with a core of burgeoning young stars would put the Falcons in win-now mode. That’s how it worked for the Los Angeles Rams, who traded with the Denver Broncos for Miller during last season and used his pass-rush prowess to win Super Bowl LVI.

Miller logged five sacks in eight games, before going on a tear in the playoffs. He notched four sacks during the postseason, including two of Joe Burrow against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl to earn a share of a place in the record books:

Von Miller tied Charles Haley for most career sacks in the Super Bowl – in just two games. 😤 pic.twitter.com/xS0ktwWfnu — theScore (@theScore) February 14, 2022

The Falcons need a player with Miller’s flair for getting after quarterbacks. He would inspire a defense that already has some useful pieces in place, particularly middle linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and shutdown cornerback A.J. Terrell.

Having Miller, who was named MVP of Super Bowl 50 when the Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers, rush off the edge would take some attention away from defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. The latter can be highly disruptive along the interior, but he needs to see more one-on-one matchups in the trenches in 2022.

Getting the defense to step up would also help Ryan, who should enter the new season as the best quarterback in the NFC South, despite speculation about his future.

Falcons Still Need Ryan

The speculation is natural when Ryan carries an historic cap hit for 2022, per Gridiron:

Matt Ryan is due to have the largest cap hit for any player in NFL history this season. A cool $48,662,500. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XHqyfMM7Ae — Gridiron (@Gridiron) February 25, 2022

Things won’t get much better in 2023 when Ryan is set to count for $43,612,500 against the cap, according to Spotrac.com. It’s an obvious burden for a franchise still seemingly in rebuilding mode and struggling to find room under the cap.

The rebuilding process could be accelerated this year, based on the uncertainty among Ryan’s division rivals. Tom Brady’s retirement means the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have to refresh football’s most important position. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints still haven’t replaced Drew Brees, and the Panthers already seem willing to turn away from Sam Darnold.

Ryan’s presence gives the Falcons an edge, one head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot must exploit. Offering a short-term, incentive-laden deal to a decorated and enduring talent like Miller would be an excellent start.