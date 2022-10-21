Falcons Tagged as Trade Destination for ‘Frustrated’ Jets WR

Just one year after being drafted by the New York Jets in the second round (34th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft, wide receiver Elijah Moore wants a new home.

On Thursday, October 20, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that sources told him that Moore has become ‘frustrated’ over his ‘role and usage’ and has asked the Jets for a trade.

Sources: #Jets WR Elijah Moore, frustrated with his role and usage, has asked for a trade. The team has no plans at all to trade him. The former second rounder was targeted once in the win over the #Packers, but the play was negated by a penalty. pic.twitter.com/JJvSbnxXZ1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2022

Rapoport added that New York has “no plans” to trade him as the November 1st trade deadline approaches.

That Doesn’t Mean Moore Won’t Be Traded

That doesn’t necessarily mean Moore won’t be traded or that the Jets won’t at the very least field some phone calls.

But where could Moore call home next? According to Pro Football Network’s Justin Melo, the Atlanta Falcons is one of three sensible landing spots.

Melo highlights the future of Atlanta as they continue to rebuild something special and how the addition of Moore would fit in it perfectly in their plans:

General manager Terry Fontenot has already drafted a pair of high-upside pass catchers in Drake London and Kyle Pitts, but secondary options and depth remain a problem. The likes of Olamide Zaccheaus and KhaDarel Hodge are earning more snaps than anyone expected as a result. Moore would represent quite the upgrade. Acquiring Moore would be more of a future play, however. The Falcons are still sorting through their situation at quarterback. Marcus Mariota is keeping the Falcons competitive on a weekly basis but clearly isn’t the long-term answer. Rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder has yet to attempt an official NFL pass. Whether it’s Ridder or somebody else, whoever the Falcons’ quarterback of the future is would enjoy inheriting a pass-catching trio consisting of London, Pitts, and Moore.

Melo also named the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants as two other solid trade destinations.

Moore Remains Frustrated Over Lack of Targets

Moore’s trade request comes just a few days after the Jets’ 27-10 win over Green Bay where he played 32 snaps and wasn’t targeted once. Not to mention that he’s been targeted only a total of eight times over their last three games.

Heading into Week 7, Moore has logged just 16 receptions for 203 yards and zero touchdowns on the season and ranks fifth among all Jets pass-catchers in receiving yards and sixth in receptions. In comparison, Moore was a bit more productive during his rookie campaign. He recorded a team-high 538 yards and five touchdowns, along with 54 rushing yards and another score through 11 games.

Moore’s lack of targets is due to the fact that the Jets have become a more run-heavy offense, so if he were to come to Atlanta, he might not be happy there either.

However, if we’re talking about the future, Arthur Smith and company could unlock his full potential (as they have done other players) down the road with a new quarterback leading the way. That is if Moore is willing to stay patient.

But, until the Jets budge on making his trade request come true, we can only speculate and stay entertained by these trade rumors.