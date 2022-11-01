Falcons Trade WR Calvin Ridley to Jaguars: Report

The Atlanta Falcons are sending their former 2018 first-round pick, Calvin Ridley, to the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to multiple reports.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Falcons will receive “complex draft compensation that can be worth at maximum a 2023 5th rounder and a 2024 2nd rounder” in return.

Shocker: The #Falcons are trading WR Calvin Ridley to the #Jaguars, sources say, in exchange for complex draft compensation that can be worth at maximum a 2023 5th rounder and a 2024 2nd rounder. Ridley is suspended through at least the 2022 season. pic.twitter.com/Zk6Yb7U5F3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2022

This time last year, Ridley stepped away from football to deal with mental health issues.

Ridley was then suspended from the 2022 season following a league gambling investigation. He is eligible for NFL reinstatement on February 15, 2023.

In his four-year career in Atlanta, Ridley logged 248 passes for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Falcons Previously Had Plans to Trade Ridley to Philly

The Falcons almost had a deal done to trade away Calvin Ridley before he was suspended from the league for a year due to gambling.

According to a report from Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer on Thursday, March 10, the Philadelphia Eagles were Atlanta’s trade partner, who were really confused when the Falcons backed out without an explanation.

Yup, Eagles almost had deal done for Calvin Ridley last month… Falcons backed out but weren’t able to tell Eagles why. They actually handled it great and after a lot of confusion Philly respected them for how they handled a very different situation. Eagles swung away @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 10, 2022

Philly received some closure on March 7 when the news broke about Ridley’s suspension and “respected” Atlanta for how they handled the situation, per Glazer.

The same day, the Falcons released a statement on Ridley which said that they “were first made aware of the league’s investigation on Feb. 9,” thus putting any possible trade deal on the back burner until the conclusion of the investigation.

The league said in a statement that the bets took place during a five-day period in November 2021, after he had announced his decision to step away from football for his mental well-being on October 31.

According to a report from CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, Ridley was caught because “he placed a legal mobile bet in Florida with Hard Rock. They notified Genius Sports, who oversees betting integrity for the NFL.”

Jones added, “Ridley placed 3, 5 and 8 game parlay bets that did include the Falcons [to win].”

In the end, it all worked out for Ridley and the Falcons.

The Falcons saved $11.116 million in salary cap and Ridley, a Ft. Lauderdale native, got to return home––what he wanted in the first place.