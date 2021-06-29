49ers Trey Sermon’s Speedy Footwork Drawing Attention [WATCH]

Trey Lance isn’t the only “Trey” who is drawing attention this offseason. San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Trey Sermon is also putting in the necessary extra work before training camp and it’s not going unnoticed.

A video of Sermon doing some footwork training, route running and catching passes post-OTA’s was published on Twitter.

Watch the speedster do his thing below:

Sermon Is Already Impressing Coach Shanahan

During OTA’s earlier this month, the Niners limited Raheem Mostert reps after he missed eight games last season due to a high ankle sprain. Jeff Wilson was also forced to stay sidelined after suffering a meniscus injury and is set to return in four to six weeks. This left Sermon running the show on the first team.

And head coach Kyle Shanahan was pleased with what he saw from Sermon.

“Trey’s been great,” Shanahan said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Each week he’s gotten more and more reps and as we cooled it down with Raheem a little bit here, the last couple of weeks, it’s given him even more opportunities.”

Sermon caught passes and took handoffs during the 49ers’ OTAs. Being able to catch passes is big on Shanahan’s offense and Sermon getting that extra work in will be vital to his success this upcoming season.

He became familiar with Shanahan’s preferred style of run offense when he studies it in depth two offseasons prior to help with his transition from the Oklahoma Sooners to Ohio State’s outside zone run scheme.

Through four college seasons split between Oklahoma and Ohio State, Sermon carried the ball 455 times for 2,946 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also recorded 48 receptions for 486 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

He ended last season ranking second in the Big Ten last season with 870 rushing yards, trailing only Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim.

OTAs Benefited Sermon and Other Rookies

Despite having to cancel minicamp, Shanahan was grateful that Sermon and other rookies were able to get some practice in with the team, unlike last season due to the pandemic.

“Last year we didn’t get an offseason and you have a bunch of rookies show up for training camp and you have no idea what they’re into,” Shanahan said. “Some they think they’re in shape and they tweak stuff and it messes up their whole year.

“To be able to get rookies here, see what it’s like to play to NFL speed, to learn the playbook, to go out there and understand how NFL practices are, how fast you go, how much better the people are across from you.

Sermon wasn’t the only running back drafted by the Niners, as they also selected sixth-round draft pick, Elijah Mitchell.

Alongside the rookies, the 49ers running back depth chart looks like Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr, and JaMycal Hasty, and offseason free-agent addition Wayne Gallman.

