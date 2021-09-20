Falcons to Try Out Punters Ahead of NY Giants Matchup: Report

Cameron Nizialek‘s job could be in jeopardy.

The Atlanta Falcons‘ punter had a brutal performance during Sunday’s 48-25 loss to the Buccaneers after missing not one––but two––costly punts in the fourth quarter.

Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reported on Sunday, Sept. 19 following the game that the Falcons plan to work out punters ahead of Week 3’s matchup against the New York Giants. That does not mean they will be cutting Nizialek just yet, but things are not looking good for the former Georgia Bulldog.

Deleting this screenshot Tweet and softening. The Falcons are planning to bring in punters on tryouts this week but have not made any decision on Cameron Nizialek. pic.twitter.com/IYDFsMvnn6 — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) September 20, 2021

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Nizialek Once Helped Lead the Dawgs to A Championship

Nizialek found his way to the NFL after making history at UGA three years ago.

The 26-year-old first received his degree from Columbia University in 2017 before transferring to UGA where he played his last eligible season ––the same one that led Georgia to an SEC Championship win and a trip to the National Championship game. As a Dawg, Nizialek averaged 45.0 yards over 61 punts.

Once his college chapter ended, Nizialek had success landing a spot on rosters but nothing with the longevity players are looking for.

The specialist played a short while after his UGA season with the AAF’s Atlanta Legends where he botted a record-high 65-yard punt. He then was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as a kicker, which soon ended with an injury settlement. He also had a short stint on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad before the Falcons picked him up for a month in 2020.

The Falcons signed Nizialek again this offseason after having to waived second-year punter Sterling Hofrichter with an injury designation. Hofrichter, who was a seventh-round pick of the Falcons in 2020, served as Atlanta’s punter last season, averaging 42.5 yards per kick on 56 punts.

“Sterling, he’s not healthy,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith told D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution after having to waive the Syracuse product. “He’ll rehab. It’s not the end of the road for Sterling.”

As for Nizialek, he’s averaged 43.6 yards per kick on 10 punts.

READ NEXT: