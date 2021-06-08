Falcons Trying Out Ex-Titans Linebacker, Former Ravens Draft Pick

On Thursday the Atlanta Falcons announced that they have invited five players to attend the team’s mandatory three-day minicamp on a tryout basis. With a roster spot opening up—courtesy of the Julio Jones trade—there’s a good chance that at least one of the five gets signed.

Recall that the Falcons invited 10 players to try out at rookie minicamp and wound up inking defensive tackles Eli Ankou and Olive Sagapolu: the former has 27 games of NFL experience with Jacksonville, Cleveland and Dallas; the latter of whom is a former cheerleader who has spent considerable time on the practice squad of the Detroit Lions.

LB Sharif Finch Played Under Dean Pees in Tennessee

Arguably the most interesting and recognizable name on today’s invite list is Sharif Finch, a former undrafted free agent (Temple) who received $42,000 in guaranteed money to sign with the Tennessee Titans in 2018. That turned out to be a good investment for the Titans, as he went on to appear in 23 games over the next two years (with three starts). During that time, he contributed 41 total tackles, including six tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Since being waived by the Titans in December 2019, he has spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears and New York Jets, appearing in three games for the Jets last season.

WR Jaleel Scott is a Former Fourth-Round Pick

The second-most recognizable name on the invite list is Jaleel Scott—6-foot-5 and 210 pounds—who was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of New Mexico State. Scott’s rookie year was wiped out by a “major hamstring injury,” and he appeared in just three games for the Ravens in 2019. After he failed to make Baltimore’s roster last season, he was signed to the practice squad of the New York Jets. He caught one pass for 16 yards in 2020, but was waived by New York last month.

DT Miles Brown is Another Name Familiar to Arthur Smith

Another of the invitees with a connection to the Titans is nose tackle Miles Brown (6-foot-2 and 320 pounds), who entered the NFL in April 2019, signing with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Wofford. He appeared in nine games with the Cardinals in 2019 and registered four total tackles. After getting waived by the Cardinals in September of last year, he spent time on the practice squad of the Titans.

LB Jeff Holland

Edge rusher Jeff Holland is another undrafted free agent who was paid a premium signing bonus ($15,000), joining the Denver Broncos in April 2018. The Auburn product played in three games for the Broncos that year, registering six total tackles. He has since bounced around the league, spending time with Arizona and Buffalo, as well as the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.

OL Wyatt Miller

Last but not least there’s Wyatt Miller, who joined the Jets in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Central Florida. He has since spent time with the Bengals and Cowboys, and finished the 2020 season on the practice squad of the Seattle Seahawks.

