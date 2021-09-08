Falcons Announce Official Depth Chart vs. Eagles

The Atlanta Falcons kick off their 2021 regular NFL season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons revealed their official depth chart heading into the season and you can take a look for yourself below:

Offense

QB: Matt Ryan, Feleipe Franks or Josh Rosen

RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Wayne Gallman

WR: Calvin Ridley, Tajae Sharpe or Christian Blake

WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

TE: Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith

TE: Hayden Hurst, Keith Smith

LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs

LG: Jalen Mayfield, Colby Gossett

C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT: Kaleb McGary, Jason Spriggs

Defense

DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

DL: Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham

DL: Jonathan Bullard, John Cominsky

OLB: Steven Means, Brandon Copeland or Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Dorian Etheridge

OLB: Dante Fowler Jr., Adetokunbo Ogundeji

CB: A.J. Terrell, T.J. Green, Darren Hall or Avery Williams

CB: Fabian Moreau, Isaiah Oliver, Kendall Sheffield

S: Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins

S: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

Special Teams

K: Younghoe Koo

P: Cameron Nizialek

LS: Josh Harris

H: Cameron Nizialek

PR: Avery Williams

KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Falcons vs. Eagles Preview

The Philadelphia Eagles have a new head coach in Nick Sirianni this season, but that’s not the only thing that’s new for them as they’ll be without Carson Wentz front and center for the first time since 2016. Instead, second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts will get his first Week 1 start with experienced veterans Joe Flacco and Gardner Minshew as his backups. And unlike last season, Miles Sanders aka “Boobie Miles” is healthy again and set to lead the backfield behind a healthy offensive line that features Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks and Lane Johnson​​.

Aside from using Miles, Hurts will have solid target options in wideouts Jalen Reagor and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith. Along with their head new head coach, the Eagles also have a new defensive coordinator in Jonathan Gannon who is confident in their cornerbacks Darius Slay and Steven Nelson who could give Matt Ryan and the Falcons’ O-line a tough task.

Similar to Philly, Atlanta had a coaching shake-up following a disastrous 2020 season but new head coach Arthur Smith is determined to turn things around for the Falcons. Not much has changed at QB as Matt Ryan enters his 14th season with new backups Josh Rosen and rookie Felipe Franks battling for the No. 2 spot. It’s the first year Ryan won’t have his partner in crime, Julio Jones, at hand to whom he credits much of his success. But don’t worry, the Falcons “replaced” him by taking a unicorn at No. 4 overall in this year’s draft, tight end Kyle Pitts.

All eyes will be on Pitts but he’s not the only weapon Ryan will have. Fouth-year wide receiver Calvin Ridley is destined for a breakout year and Russell Gage is ready to step up as the No. 2 wideout. Smith was a backfield whisperer in Tennessee, but we’ll see if he can work his magic with veteran Mike Davis and a questionable Falcons O-line. The Falcons’ defense should look more sturdy this season now that it’s run by two-time Super Bowl champ Dean Pees who is determined to rack up sacks.

READ NEXT: