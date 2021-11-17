Arthur Smith Shares Update on Falcons’ Key Player Cordarrelle Patterson

The Atlanta Falcons are just one more sleep away from facing the New England Patriots for a Thursday Night Football showdown and the status of their most valuable player, Cordarrelle Patterson, is still up in the air.

In fact, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith addressed the media on Wednesday, November 17, and said that Patterson will be a “game-time” decision with his ankle injury.

“It’s a short week. It’s not like it’s been any kind of ‘Junction Boys’-style practice, but he’s participated,” Smith said, via ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. “We’ll make the best decision tomorrow, probably pregame. We’ll take that one all the way up.”

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said RB Cordarrelle Patterson will be a game-time decision tomorrow night against New England. He's practiced all week. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 17, 2021

The Falcons dual-threat running back pick up the injury in Sunday’s 43-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

His absence would be a huge loss for the Falcons’ weak offense as Patterson currently leads the team in rushing yards (473), receiving touchdowns (5), and total touchdowns (7).

Although he’s been listed as limited on the injury report, Patterson has practiced all week leading up to Thursday’s matchup.

As for Smith, he’s not worried about what the verdict might be tomorrow.

“Whatever comes our way, the circumstances, we’re in the solution business,” Smith said. “That’s what they pay me to do. They pay me to coach and to try and problem solve, and that’s what my job is every day.

“I don’t worry about things you can’t control.”

Who Steps Up for Patterson?

The Falcons don’t have another RB/WR on the roster who doubles as both as well as Patterson, so they’ll need to turn to Mike Davis and Wayne Gallman in the run game and use the available receivers they have in the passing game.

The Falcons signed Gallman back in September to add more veteran experience to the Falcons’ backfield. The 27-year-old is used to being the next man up since he had to do so during the 2020 season for New York Giants after they lost Saquon Barkley to a torn ACL. He ended the year recording a career-high of 682 rushing yards and 6 rushing touchdowns on 4.6 yards per carry as the Giants’ lead back. Through four NFL seasons, the former fourth-round pick has totaled 338 career carries and 80 receptions.

When he became a free agent at the end of last season, the San Francisco 49ers picked him up for the offseason but he failed to make the final roster, thus ending up in Atlanta.

Since rookie tight end Kyle Pitts will likely be the main target for New Englands’ defense, Matt Ryan will be stuck with using a receiving crew consisting of Tajae Sharpe, Russell Gage and Olamide Zaccheaus.

Falcons Week 11 Depth Chart vs. New England

Below is the Falcons’ Week 11 depth chart vs. the New England Patriots:

Offense

QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks

RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Wayne Gallman

WR: Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake

WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

TE: Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith

TE: Hayden Hurst, Keith Smith

LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs

LG: Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews

C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT: Kaleb McGary, Jason Spriggs, Colby Gossett

Defense

DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

DL: Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush

DL: Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky

OLB: Dante Fowler, Brandon Copeland

LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Daren Bates

OLB: Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters

CB: A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall, Chris Williamson

CB: Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

S: Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins

S: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

Special Teams

K: Younghoe Koo

P: Dustin Colquitt

LS: Josh Harris

H: Dustin Colquitt

PR: Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus

KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson

