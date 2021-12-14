Vikings Claim Ex-Falcons, Giants RB Off Waivers

The Atlanta Falcons surprisingly released running back and fan-favorite Wayne Gallman ahead of Week 14’s win over the Carolina Panthers.

But it didn’t take long for Gallman to find a new home with the Minnesota Vikings, who claimed him off the waivers on Monday, November 13, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported.

Vikings have claimed RB Wayne Gallman off waivers via the Atlanta Falcons and placed RB Alexander Mattison on Reserve/Covid-19. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2021

The move came after Minnesota was forced to place backup running back Alexander Mattison on the Covid-19/reserve list.

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

The Falcons Originally Signed Gallman to Replace Qadree Ollison

At the beginning of the season, the Falcons ended up releasing Qadree Ollison, a former fifth-round draft selection in 2019 and signed Gallman in his place.

Gallman added more veteran experience to the Falcons’ young and lackluster backfield at the time. Before coming to Atlanta, he had spent 2020 with the New York Giants where he stepped into the spotlight after the Giants lost star RB, Saquon Barkley, to a torn ACL. Gallman recorded a career-high of 682 rushing yards and 6 rushing touchdowns on 4.6 yards per carry as the Giants’ lead back.

However, this season has been a lot different for Gallman, who has racked up just 104 yards rushing on 28 carries in six games.

Through almost five NFL seasons, the former fourth-round pick has totaled 1,548 rushing yards on 366 carries and nine touchdowns.

The tables turned when the Falcons cut Gallman and signed Ollison ahead of the Panthers matchup. Ollison rushed five times for 23 yards during Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Panthers and it looks like the 25-year-old has made himself the permanent No. 3 running back with Gallman no longer in the picture.

Still No Update on Calvin Ridley

In other news, the Falcons have still not heard anything from their top wide receiver, Calvin Ridley who stepped away from the team in Week 8 to focus on his mental health.

“As soon as we get an update, we’ll give you an update,” Smith told reporters on Monday. “I understand that you’ve got to ask, but there is no update there.”

Ridley was placed on the non-football injury list on Nov. 5 and was able to return in Week 12, but did not. Through the past six games that Ridley has been unavailable, the Falcons have gone 3-3.

So far this season, Ridley has 31 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

The Falcons’ inconsistent offense could really use Ridley back in the lineup as they look to make a playoff berth birth, but his void has been replaced by Tajae Sharpe, who has 25 catches for 230 yards.

Sharpe is certainly no Ridley (just yet), but he’s still young and has a long way to go. In the meantime, the Falcons have been relying on their swiss army knife in Cordarelle Patterson. But they’re going to need a lot more than that as they prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers for their Week 15 matchup.

READ NEXT: