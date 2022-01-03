Virginia Officially Hires Ex-Falcons Coach for OC Job

The Atlanta Falcons are losing their running backs coach, Desmond Kitchings, to the Virginia Cavaliers.

According to Falcons’ head coach Arthur Smith, Kitchings has officially accepted the open offensive coordinator position at Virginia as of Monday, January 3, per team reporter Tori McElhaney.

Arthur Smith announced Falcons running backs coach Desmond Kitchings will be taking over as the OC at Virginia effective immediately. Will be going forward using a "by committee" coaching endeavor with the RBs. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) January 3, 2022

It’s understandable as to why Kitchings decided to head back to the college level since he’ll have a chance to call plays now to bolster his coaching resume.

“He’s a smart coach,” Smith said. “He communicates well and understands how to provide value every week, coming up with ideas and getting his guys ready to go. He’ll be missed around here, but it’s one heck of an opportunity for him.”

Kitchings’ Coaching Background

The Falcons hired Kitchings to be the running backs coach under first-year head coach Arthur Smith. He came to Atlanta after spending the 2020 season in the same role at the University of South Carolina.

Prior to joining the Gamecocks, Kitchings spent eight seasons at NC State coaching the running backs where he produced three consecutive 1,000-yard rushers (2016 to 2018).

Kitchings was an athlete himself and played wide receiver/return specialist at Furman University where he averaged 29.3 yards per kick and set a school record of four kick returns for touchdowns. In 2000, he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs but never played a regular-season game as he bounced around from practice squad to practice squad for four years.

The Falcons rushing attack has struggled to find a groove, even with Kitchings leading the backs this season. Prior to Week 17 vs. Buffalo, the Falcons had accumulated just 1,293 yards (86.2 yards per game) on the ground, which ranked them 31st across the league, only ahead of the Houston Texans.

While the Falcons may not have found overall success in their backfield this season, Kitchings is partly responsible for turning around 30-year-old Cordarrelle Patterson’s career, which makes him a great hire by Virginia.

