Falcons Waive Injured Wide Receiver, Activate Dante Fowler

It’s been a tough week for the Atlanta Falcons on the injury front, with former Washington Football Team wide receiver Jeff Badet becoming the latest player to be lost to an long-term injury.

The Falcons have waived/injured WR Jeff Badet. — Falcons Comm Dept. (@FalconsComm) August 6, 2021

The Falcons signed Badet in mid-June after a workout, expecting him to compete for the punt return job and potentially provide depth at receiver. Very early in training camp he suffered what was initially described by Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as a “minor lower body injury.” But apparently it turned out to be something more significant, hence the waived/injured designation, which means he will go on Atlanta’s injured reserve list on Saturday unless he is claimed by another team.

Tight End Jaeden Graham and Punter Sterling Hofrichter, Too

The news comes on the heels of the Falcons losing tight end Jaeden Graham, who was injured in practice on Wednesday and placed on injured reserve a day later.

Badet also follows in the footsteps of second-year punter Sterling Hofrichter, who was waived injured on Tuesday and quickly replaced by former UGA punter Cameron Nizialek. He’s now competing with fellow punter Dom Maggio, who is “working through an injury” himself, this according to Michael Rothstein, who covers the Falcons for ESPN.

Meanwhile, one of the three wide receivers the Falcons worked out earlier this week definitely won’t be signing with Atlanta. That’s because former Brigham Young wideout/return man Aleva Hifo has inked a deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Dante Fowler Jr. Comes Off the Reserve/COVID-19 List

In terms of positive developments, the aforementioned Rothstein also reports that edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. has been removed from Atlanta’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Dante Fowler Jr has been activated off the Falcons COVID list — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) August 6, 2021

So we’ll soon find out if Fowler is able to help shore up the team’s pass rush after a disappointing 2020 campaign that led to him taking a substantial pay cut earlier this year. He’s expected to be a key part of a rotation that figures to include Steven Means and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, as well as rookie fifth-round pick Adetokunbo Ogundeji (Notre Dame), who has been getting plenty of snaps with the first team. That includes on Thursday, when Tori McElhaney of The Athletic revealed that Ogundeji got “a ton” of reps with both the first- and second-teamers.

Ade Ogundeji getting a ton of first- and second-team reps today on the edge. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) August 5, 2021

Meanwhile, wide receiver Calvin Ridley returned to practice on Friday after getting a veteran’s day off on Thursday.

Also, several players have changed jersey numbers in the past 24 hours or so, with recently-signed wide receiver Trevor Davis wearing No. 83, which was being worn by fellow wide receiver Tajae Sharpe. Notably, Sharpe has now switched to No. 4, which was worn by punter Sterling Hofrichter before he was waived on Tuesday.

Calvin Ridley back at Falcons practice today. Also — Tajae Sharpe is now wearing No. 4 and Trevor Davis is No. 83. pic.twitter.com/aBy5L9iE75 — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) August 6, 2021

Finally, Atlanta’s first preseason game is now just a week away, with the Falcons set to host the Tennessee Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. ET.

