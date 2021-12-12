Falcons’ Mykal Walker Picks Off Cam Newton for TD: WATCH

Atlanta Falcons second-year linebacker Mykal Walker is having himself quite the week.

On Wednesday, December 8, Walker welcomed his firstborn into the ––his son Kayden.

Congratulations to Mykal Walker on the birth of his son Kayden! pic.twitter.com/Mn3xA7BYJJ — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 8, 2021

And then on Sunday, Walker snagged his first career interception and touchdown against the Carolina Panthers. He picked off Cam Newton’s intended pass to Ameer Abdullah for a 66-yard touchdown to put the Falcons ahead 14-7 in the first half.

First career interception? A PICK SIX 😏 📺: FOX | @MykalWalker3 pic.twitter.com/dvstICJm74 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 12, 2021

And not to mention that soon after the play Newton was benched.

Walker Was a 2020 NFL Draft Pick

Atlanta initially selected the former Fresno State LB as their fourth-round pick at No. 119 in the 2020 NFL Draft, with hopes of adding more fire to their defensive.

Atlanta really needed to fill De’Vondre Campbell’s void at the time and they did that by adding Walker as the two aren’t far off of each other when it comes to their play.

Walker first began his collegiate career at Azusa Pacific where he was an all-conference performer in his second year posting 102 tackles, 11.5 for loss, and three sacks.

The Vacaville, California, native transferred to Fresno State in 2017 where he redshirted. It didn’t take long to step up as a Bulldog and when he did, he tallied 87 tackles (14 for loss), 4.5 sacks, one interception, six pass breakups, two blocked kicks and two forced fumbles through 14 starts. He finished his 2019 season with a first-team all-conference performance once again after recording 96 stops, a team-high nine for loss, 2.5 sacks and four pass breakups through 12 starts.

During his rookie NFL year, Walker tallied 40 total tackles (26 solo), one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and six special teams tackles in 16 games with six starts at linebacker.

And so far this season, Walker has recorded 23 tackles on the season (9 solo), on pass defended, an interception and a touchdown.

