Falcons Week 11 Lead Rusher Misses Practice Again

The Atlanta Falcons have been searching for their backfield answer for quite some time.

Last week, they turned to practice squad running back Qadree Ollison after Cordarrelle Patterson was announced inactive. Ollison ended up leading the ground game carrying the ball nine times for 34 yards in the Falcons’ 25-0 Thursday Night loss to the Patriots.

The Falcons could use Ollison again if Patterson isn’t available. Patterson has practiced all week, although it’s been limited. The only problem, however, is that Ollison hasn’t been at practice the last three days, according to media members who were in attendance this week.

ATL RB room in Week 11 Qadree Ollison – 21 snaps, 9 carries, 9 routes, 3 tgt, 1 RZ opportunity

Mike Davis – 19 snaps, 3 carries, 15 routes, 4 tgt

Wayne Gallman – 1 snap, 1 carry Ollison didn't practice today, but it was NOT injury related With how he was involved in both the pic.twitter.com/5jkZCvCLja — Josh Larky ↗️ (@jlarkytweets) November 25, 2021

Do not see Falcons RB Qadree Ollison at media portion of practice Thursday. pic.twitter.com/h5wZ4dC5tM — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 25, 2021

And don't forget that Qadree Ollison won't show up on injury report because he's still on practice squad. https://t.co/v9GjVq9v23 — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) November 26, 2021

Ollison Can Only Be Elevated One More Time

While Ollison hasn’t been very effective in the backfield, he’s shown some signs of hope for the lackluster run game. Whether or not we see Ollison elevated again remains up in the air, but if we do, then it will be the last time Atlanta is allowed to do so before they would have to sign him to the 54-man roster.

And it looks like that could happen as head coach Arthur Smith seems to approve.

“I thought Q ran hard. It was good to see,” Smith said during Wednesday’s press conference. “I thought he was – we talked about physical, but he ran physical. He’s a guy that’s worked through it, but obviously hasn’t been the easiest season for him. It’s a hard job and understanding it’s the NFL but guys like him that go through the ups and downs, the journey of the roster, but I thought he certainly earned the right for more carries and we’ll just have to see how the game plan goes and as week goes.”

While it would be great for Ollison, who has averaged just 2.7 yards on 32 career carries, to get more action to prove himself, let’s hope Patterson is back in the lineup on Sunday. However, as of Friday, he is questionable with an ankle injury still.

Falcons Week 12 Depth Chart vs. Jacksonville

The Falcons’ No. 1 receiver Calvin Ridley was eligible to return this week, but it looks like he’s not ready to ye.

Atlanta also signed two punters, including longtime Saints’ Thomas Morstead, in case Dustin Colquitt is unable to play due to the league’s COVID-19 protocol.

Here is the Falcons’ Week 12 depth chart:

Offense

QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks

RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Wayne Gallman

WR: Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake

WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

TE: Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse

TE: Lee Smith, Keith Smith

LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs

LG: Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews

C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT: Kaleb McGary, Jason Spriggs, Colby Gossett

Defense

DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

DL: Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush

DL: Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky

OLB: Dante Fowler, Brandon Copeland

LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Emmanuel Ellerbee

OLB: Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters

CB: A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall, Chris Williamson

CB: Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

S: Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins

S: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

Special Teams

K: Younghoe Koo

P: TBD

LS: Josh Harris

H: TBD

PR: Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus

KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson

