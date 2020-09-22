Ravens Occupy Dominating Position Within NFL Power Rankings

The Baltimore Ravens have blasted off to a fast start during this 2020 season and folks across the NFL landscape in terms of media are taking note in a big way.

This week, following another 2-0 start from Baltimore, the Ravens continue to be one of the more elite teams in terms of their standing in the power rankings. No outlet has Baltimore lower than the No. 3 position early on, and most have the team occupying the top spot overall.

Here’s a quick rundown of where the Ravens stack up this week in all the polls.

Here's where the #Ravens stand in this week's power rankings: ESPN: #2

NFL: #1

CBS Sports: #3

USA Today: #1

Bleacher Report: #1

Sports Illustrated: #3

NBC Sports: #2

Yahoo Sports: #1 — Ravens Central (@ravens_central) September 22, 2020

Obviously, folks have seen how the Ravens have gotten the job done this season with offense and defense and have taken fast note. Even if the Ravens suffer a slip up here and there, one would expect them to continue to occupy a spot at or near the top of such ranking lists.

Early on, it’s hard to find many who don’t think the Ravens are one of the best of the best.

Ravens ‘Feared’ Across NFL

The early power rankings certainly aren’t lying as it relates to the Ravens. They’re elite, and could only be poised to do more damage this season than in 2019.

Last season, the Ravens were good, but this year, there is a major fear for teams playing them. According to NFL.com writer Nick Shook, the biggest lesson from Week 2 was that the Ravens are actually better than they were during their impressive 2019 season and might be primed to do more damage.

Shook wrote:

“The Ravens are better than they were last year. It was clear in Week 1 and unavoidable in Week 2. Baltimore rushed for 230 yards, Lamar Jackson completed 75% of his passes, threw a touchdown pass, broke 200 yards through the air and spread the ball among nine targets — including the fullback — and Mark Ingram emerged from his Week 1 slumber to break five yards per carry and score a touchdown. Baltimore’s defense forced two turnovers, returned a fumble for a touchdown and sacked Deshaun Watson four times. Justin Tucker was a perfect 4 for 4 on field goal attempts. When the Ravens took a 14-point lead in the fourth, it felt like it was a 30-point advantage. No one — rightfully — wants to play the Ravens right now. And no one is playing better football than Baltimore.”

So far, the Ravens have been equally solid on offense and defense which should worry the league. The team was always figured to be an offensive juggernaut but through 2 games, they’ve only allowed a total of 22 points, which is a pretty gaudy number.

If the Ravens remain elite on offense and improve on defense, Shook’s point will be proven correct and they will be much better than they were last season.

Already, it looks to be the case in terms of the power rankings.

Lamar Jackson Called ‘Better’ During 2020

It’s not only the Ravens that could be better this season as a team, but Lamar Jackson as well. The reigning MVP fired 3 touchdown passes on the afternoon and got his team moving early and often on offense. There were plenty of questions about what Jackson might look like off of his MVP season, but so far the early answer is that not much has changed. In fact, Jackson may have only gotten better.

After the game, folks started to take notice. Nate Burleson of Good Morning Football said he thinks Jackson is the most complete quarterback in the game today, and encouraged people to debate him on the subject if they wanted.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky was another to admit that Jackson could be taking on the look of a player who is even more improved than once thought. Orlovsky went so far as to say that he thinks Jackson is even better this season than last year.

Somehow I think I have underestimated how good @Lj_era8 is. And I think he’s phenomenal but he looks better than last year-a lot better — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 13, 2020

Obviously, if Jackson is better, that’s bad news for the league seeing as how dominant he was the last few years. Certainly, it’s hard to disagree with anyone who might think that to be the case after the way he started his 2020 season.

Early on, the Ravens as a whole are getting plenty of this same love.

READ NEXT: Mark Ingram Celebrates With Kick on Texans Logo