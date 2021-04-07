Ravens Address Huge Defensive Hole Within New Mock Draft

The Baltimore Ravens have some needs that simply cannot be ignored at this point in time, and pushing toward the start of a new NFL season, they have to think about how to fill them.

This year in free agency, the Ravens lost a pair of their better pass rushers, which was a tough blow for the team. Both Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue departed, leaving a bit of a sizable hole in the front of the line in terms of who will rush the passer.

Fortunately, in the form of a new mock draft, some help could be on the way. Recently, Daniel Jeremiah put together an update for his NFL.com mock draft and had the Ravens making an interesting selection that would patch a major defensive hole.

Jeremiah sent Penn State edge rusher Jayson Oweh to the team with the 28th selection, and said the freakish athlete would help the team in their goal of getting some disruption on the edge.

“Oweh has lacked production but has not lacked disruption for the Nittany Lions. He showed his freakish athleticism at Penn State’s pro day.”

Getting an athlete like Oweh into the mix would have to be considered a top goal for the Ravens given the fact that the team needs big time help on the edge. Losing the type of talent they have this offseason means that the Ravens are going to have to prioritize getting their hands on some difference makers at the spot if they can.

The draft isn’t that deep at edge, so if the Ravens like a player, they will have to take a stab at them early just like this mock shows.

Oweh’s Stats and Highlights

Oweh has been overshadowed a bit by some bigger names on his Penn State defense the last few seasons, but there’s no question he has been effective as a defender for the team. While in college, Oweh has put up 63 tackles, 7 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in a three-year career with the Nittany Lions.

When looking at the tape, clearly the defender is an intriguing talent given his explosion.

Safe to say that kind of player would be huge for the team’s defense.

Ravens Defense Needs Help

This offseason, the Ravens have kept several players for their defense, but have also sustained a few big losses with Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue going elsewhere. This pair might not seem like a huge loss on the surface, but it’s a big deal to the Ravens, who need some help up front rushing the passer.

The good news? The Ravens have done a good job to draft players in recent years, and managed to grow Judon at home as well as facilitate a trade for Ngakoue at the deadline. The team will be able to find players to fit the need, but it’s clear that there is a major opportunity to get some more young players into the mix to fill the need well.

Oweh would be an intriguing choice for the Ravens to do just that when all is said and done.

