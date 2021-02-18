Ravens Land Ball-Hawking Defender Within New Mock Draft

The Baltimore Ravens are thinking about what needs to happen to their roster for the 2021 season to be a success, and it’s officially mock draft season with regards to pondering what will happen in terms of adding new talent.

Last season, the Ravens scored what many believed to be one of the best draft classes in recent memory, and several of their players played an important role for the team. This season, the Ravens will be looking to strike more gold and fill out more needs, especially on the defensive side of things.

In a new mock at NFL.com, that’s exactly what analyst Daniel Jeremiah sees them doing. Jeremiah had the Ravens addressing a defensive need with the 27th pick in the draft, and going with TCU safety Trevon Moehrig. As he said, Moehrig would be considered the best player on the board for this pick.

He wrote:

“The Ravens have other needs to address, but the reason they’re so successful is because they draft the best player available. In this case, Moehrig fits the bill. He joins an extremely talented secondary.”

In his career with the Horned Frogs, Moehrig put up a solid 124 tackles and 7 interceptions to go with 21 passes defended and 2 forced fumbles. That production was solid given his three-year career at the school. Obviously, the Ravens have developed players well in the secondary for their team, so this would give them the chance to theoretically do it once again.

Ravens 2021 NFL Draft Needs

Theoretically, the Ravens are wide open when it comes to the NFL Draft this season, and it has to do with the fact that they have addressed a ton of different needs recently. Perhaps the biggest needs the team has are at wideout, offensive line and defensively up front and at linebacker. Making some well-placed additions to this group would help the Ravens as a whole, and would give them the depth that they so badly need to replenish ahead of a vital 2021 season on the field.

Ravens Defense Could See Significant Defensive Changes

The Ravens had a solid season under Don ‘Wink’ Martindale on defense, finishing as a top 10 unit and also finishing with a solid 39 sacks on the year. That was due in great part to the work of several free agents, including Matt Judon, Yannick Ngakoue, Tyus Bowser and Pernell McPhee. Odds are, however, that all of those players will not come back, especially with Baltimore’s limited funds. It’s more than possible the defense is going to take the hit in a major way given the number of players that could leave, so prioritizing who to bring back will be key, as will be drafting the right pieces this coming season.

Letting the majority of these free agent defenders walk while drafting a younger crop may be the way the Ravens look to go about solving their problems this offseason. That’s especially true given the team seems to need a bit more help on the offensive side of the ball to give their squad the needed boost.

It’s safe to say the Ravens would consider defense in a big way early if the right player fell, and in this case Moehrig could be the right guy to move that needle for the defense.

