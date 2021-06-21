Massive Rookie Named Ravens’ Offseason Standout for 2021

The Baltimore Ravens made a big move to upgrade their offensive line during the 2021 offseason, and the move might be set to pay off very shortly.

Already, the team might be seeing one of their top young players rise up and make a statement about what he wants to do in the 2021 season on the field.

Recently, Bleacher Report and writer Brent Sobleski took a closer look at naming some standouts from across the league in terms of the offseason workout period, and for the Ravens, offensive lineman Ben Cleveland stood out from the pack.

Here’s what he wrote as to why:

“Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Cleveland impresses even before he dons a helmet and pads. At 6’6” and 357 pounds, the rookie blocker is a mountainous man with Paul Bunyan-like qualities.

He’s a people-mover on the field, too.

The Ravens plan to have a competition at right guard between Cleveland, Ben Powers and Tyre Phillips. Cleveland just may have the inside track since his skill set lends well to Baltimore’s offensive scheme. The Baltimore Sun’s Childs Walker reported that head coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman have “spoken glowingly” about this year’s initial third-round pick.

Cleveland set a goal to start as a rookie. Considering the physicality he brings to the offensive interior, that achievement is well within his reach.”

After some of the ups and downs the Ravens had last year up front, seeing the quick emergence of Cleveland would be huge for the offense and the team’s ability to protect the pocket. The Ravens need all the help they can get up front, so Cleveland playing a fast role is important.

Cleveland Looming Large Quickly for Ravens

Nicknamed “big country,” Cleveland’s size has been a hot topic since the moment he was selected by the team. With rookie minicamp coming up this weekend, Cleveland was in the building and folks got to see firsthand just how huge the lineman is.

It’s amazing to note how the shoulder pads almost don’t even fit Cleveland capably at all. That only serves to show how big he is and how capable he will be of moving folks around up front.

Obviously, the Ravens want to see Cleveland come in and start to dominate from the first day he’s on the roster. That’s going to be his goal, and it’s clear with a body like this, he can start to make it the case in a major way for the team.

Safe to say that Cleveland is one of the players that fans should be most excited to see once training camp and the regular season roll around. He could end up being a fan favorite, and a massive reason for Baltimore’s success on the field.

Ravens’ Offensive Line Looking Huge Already

In order to fix some of their bigger offensive problems, the team elected to get tougher up front and bigger, and that is just what they have done after a very busy offseason of changes. In fact, the team added some major amounts of beef to the front to help them contend with a tough AFC North division.

In looking at the projected starting lineup up front, the Ravens have an astonishing amount of beef. 1,632 pounds of it to be exact as a new tweet explained.

This projected 2021 #Ravens offensive line would feature a combined 1,632 pounds of body-movers. pic.twitter.com/keuB9UkpWu — Bobby Trosset (@bobbywbal) May 5, 2021

The better the team’s offensive line, the better the Ravens will be at running the ball and also protecting Lamar Jackson when the time comes. Obviously, Cleveland’s massive frame plays a huge role in getting this done during the coming season.

Already, he’s on the right path in a short amount of time for the team.

