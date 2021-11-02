Broncos All-Pro CB Headlines Last-Minute Trade Targets for the Ravens

With less than four hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, the Baltimore Ravens will have to move quickly if they want to make any additions on either side of the ball.

Baltimore has overcome a myriad of injuries to put together a 5-2 start to the 2021 season, but there are still clear deficiencies on both sides of the ball. The Ravens may see an opportunity in a weak AFC to make a key acquisition or two to push their team into Super Bowl contention.

Since taking over as general manager in 2018, Eric DeCosta has made a deadline acquisition in all three seasons, trading for Ty Montgomery in 2018, Marcus Peters in 2019 and Yannick Ngakoue in 2020. With the Ravens sitting in third place in the AFC, and first place in the AFC North, DeCosta could be looking at another high-impact addition for the Ravens.

Ravens Could Make Backfield Addition

The Ravens have been linked with several running backs in recent weeks, including Ronald Jones II of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who will reportedly require an “extraordinary” offer, according to head coach Bruce Arians via ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

Baltimore won’t want to overpay for Jones, but they could look elsewhere to improve their veteran-led backfield.

After trading former Raven Mark Ingram last week, the Houston Texans are rumored to be shopping former Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Lindsay has struggled in Houston this season, but he’s the same player who rushed for over 1,000 yards in his first two seasons in the NFL as a Bronco. Injuries limited his impact last year, but he’s still got the speed and shiftiness that made him so effective in Denver.

While cap space is a significant concern for the Ravens when considering any trades, Baltimore can definitely take on the remaining portion of Lindsay’s $2 million contract for this season. They might even be able to get Houston to eat some of the money if the compensation for Lindsay is right.

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack has also been linked with the Ravens several times in recent days. Like Lindsay, he’s an affordable, proven back who could immediately make an impact in Baltimore.

Surprise Move for Broncos CB?

The Ravens, who have allowed the eighth-most passing yards in the NFL this season, could also swoop in on cornerback Kyle Fuller, who the Denver Broncos are trying to move before the deadline, per ProFootballTalk.

Baltimore has not been mentioned as a destination for the veteran corner, but the Ravens have a history of pulling off surprise deals at the deadline. Fuller would shore up a leaky secondary that has struggled to contain opposing receiver this season.

Fuller’s $9.5 million contract would be near-impossible for the Ravens to take on, but the Broncos have already demonstrated a willingness to eat money to make a deal work after trading Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams.

Fuller doesn’t appear to fit into the Broncos’ future plans, so he might be the perfect one-year rental for the Ravens as they look to make a deep playoff run.

Ravens Unlikely to Acquire OT

After season-ending surgery for All-Pro Ronnie Stanley and a high ankle sprain to Patrick Mekari, the Ravens have been kicking the tires on potentially-available offensive tackles around the league.

Baltimore was rumored to be interested in Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard, but Mike Kaye of New Jersey Advance Media reported that Dillard will remain in Philadelphia “barring a major offer.”

That likely leaves Morgan Moses of the New York Jets as the Ravens’ only remaining option, but after an injury to starting left tackle George Fant, the Jets will likely hang onto Moses.