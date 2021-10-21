Ravens Sign Former Cowboys Center After Injury to Starter

The Baltimore Ravens have added center Adam Redmond to their practice squad, according to today’s official NFL transaction report, just three days after starter Bradley Bozeman suffered a back injury against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Redmond has little playing experience in the NFL, but started at center and left tackle at Harvard, two positions of need in Baltimore.

The former Dallas Cowboy tried out for the Ravens yesterday, along with former Philadelphia Eagles center Luke Juriga, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

The Ravens currently have three centers listed on the depth chart: Bozeman, Trystan Colon and Patrick Mekari. Colon finished the game at center on Sunday, so he’d step up if Bozeman’s injury forces him to miss any time. But with Mekari starting at right tackle–as well as bad memories from the last time Mekari snapped the ball–the Ravens are suddenly shorthanded at center.

Even with the Ravens’ offense shredding opposing defenses, upsetting the balance of an already-reshuffled offensive line could pose a threat to Baltimore’s Super Bowl hopes.

Still, Redmond only profiles as offensive line depth for the Ravens and an emergency option at center. If he sees the field this season, it’s likely that Baltimore’s injury situation has gone from worse to catastrophic.

Harbaugh Gives Bozeman Update

Redmond’s signing was likely a precaution in the first place, as Bozeman was able to jog off the field under his own power on Sunday. He even returned for a few snaps, though he gave way to Colon once the game was out of reach for the Chargers.

Head coach John Harbaugh updated the media on Bozeman’s status today, saying the 2018 sixth-round pick was “day to day” and the injury was considered “not serious, not long-term serious at all.”

Bozeman did miss today’s practice, according to the Ravens’ official injury report, but it’s no guarantee that he’ll play this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bozeman Thriving at Center

The Ravens are hoping that Bozeman is ready to take the field against the Bengals this weekend, as he has been excellent all season at center.

He spent the first two seasons of his career at left guard, but with Mekari and current New York Giant Matt Skura struggling to cleanly snap the ball last season, the Ravens opted to move Bozeman to center this offseason.

But Bozeman is no stranger to center, where he started for two years at the University of Alabama. He is thriving through the position switch as a result, with a 97% pass block win rate according to ESPN, third among all centers, while helping lead an offensive line that’s already lost two starters this season.

Importantly, Bozeman’s snaps haven’t caused a turnover all season, instead keeping the Ravens’ offense humming with steady play in front of quarterback Lamar Jackson.

His chemistry with Jackson in Baltimore’s pistol-heavy offensive scheme could earn him a substantial payday when his rookie contract expires after this season. After so many seasons of inconsistency at center, the Ravens would be wise to lock Bozeman down for years to come.