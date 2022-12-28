Ravens Can Select ‘Alvin Kamara Clone’ in 2023 NFL Draft

J.K. Dobbins’ recent performances shouldn’t deter the Baltimore Ravens from using a first-round pick to select a running back in the 2023 NFL draft. Especially if that back is an every-down talent described as a “clone” of New Orleans Saints Pro-Bowler Alvin Kamara.

That’s what The 33rd Team believes the Ravens can get if they take Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs next April. The site’s latest mock draft has Gibbs going to Baltimore 25th overall: “The Ravens can get creative in the passing game with Gibbs. He and J.K. Dobbins would be a lethal 1-2 punch for the Ravens.”

Those are two good reasons for the Ravens to stack talent at a deep position of strength. If Gibbs becomes a fraction of the pro Kamara is he would quickly transform a predictable Baltimore offense.

Do-All Playmaker Would Alter Picture for Ravens

Gibbs has ample admirers ready to liken him to five-time Pro Bowl back Kamara. Among them, Devin Jackson of The Philadelphia Inquirer believes studying tape on Gibbs is like “watching an Alvin Kamara clone.”

Can’t help but feel like I’m watching an Alvin Kamara clone in #Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs. The slippery ability in the open field, the glide as he runs, insane contact balance, added boost in the receiving game. Love the ability to set up his own blocks, create lanes w/vision. pic.twitter.com/1CQUaz65zB — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) September 28, 2022

It’s lofty praise, but it’s hard not to agree Gibbs merits the comparison. In particular, the Crimson Tide star shares Kamara’s versatility. Namely, the latter’s comfort in the passing game.

Kamara has made 428 catches and tallied 22 touchdown receptions since entering the league as a third-round pick in 2017. He’s got an innate feel for the soft spots in coverage and runs routes like a natural receiver.

Those qualities showed up when Kamara caught this touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8:

It was made possible by a route run to exactly the right depth in front of the Raiders’ linebackers, combined with a keen sense for how to exploit man coverage.

Gibbs can’t match Kamara’s numbers, but there’s evidence of those same receiver-like qualities in the 101 catches he’s made in college. He snagged 42 of those for Alabama, with clutch receptions contributing to SNY.tv’s Connor Rogers making his own comparison to Kamara and Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings:

There are going to be some big time style comps on Jahmyr Gibbs and justifiably so Hard not to see a little Dalvin Cook/Alvin Kamara in his game pic.twitter.com/vCX7HLkUFh — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) December 20, 2022

For context, the Ravens don’t have a running back with more than 15 catches through as many games this season. The last time a Ravens runner made 40-plus receptions was 2017, when Javorius Allen had 46.

Drafting Gibbs would expand the looks the Ravens are able to show defenses. Splitting him out wide or lining him up in the slot, the way the Saints do with Kamara, would make Gibbs an unpredictable weapon in a pedestrian passing game that’s gone almost exclusively through All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews for too long.

Simply being a credible target out of the backfield isn’t enough to justify a first-round pick. Fortunately, Gibbs also possesses traits as a runner the Ravens can use.

More Speed and Moves Always Welcome in Ground Game

Dobbins has brought some juice back to this rushing attack thanks to his quick feet and acceleration. He showed both on this run against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16, highlighted by Ravens.com editor Ryan Mink:

The Falcons run a lot of wide zone. First play from scrimmage, the Ravens basically say "Yeah, we can do that too." Gain of 11 yards by J.K. Dobbins. pic.twitter.com/OPCSPqXaDh — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) December 26, 2022

Runs like this have helped Dobbins amass 304 yards on the ground in his last three games. It’s also the type of run the Ravens could expect from Gibbs.

The 33rd Team had good reason to call a potential Dobbins and Gibbs combination “lethal.” Especially since the latter averaged 6.3 yards per carry for Alabama.

He proved his bona fides as a player capable of stretching the field at any moment with two 70-plus-yard touchdown runs against Arkansas in October:

Jahmyr Gibbs goes off again and then hits them with the "Night, Night." pic.twitter.com/u3hN9uu6Ze — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 1, 2022

The Ravens would be able to stress defenses on the edges more often if Gibbs and Dobbins were splitting carries, rather than straight-ahead bruiser Gus Edwards. This is an offense needing big plays from sources other than quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is a free agent this offseason.

If Jackson walks, drafting Gibbs would at least put a new versatile athlete into the mix. Ideally, Jackson gets a lengthy new contract and the chance to play alongside a rookie running back who’s a threat to go the distance no matter how he gets the ball into his hands.