Lamar Jackson, Ravens Are ‘Next In Line’ For Antonio Brown

The Baltimore Ravens could be the next team to sign controversial wide receiver Antonio Brown, who said that Lamar Jackson and the Ravens were “next in line” on the I Am Athlete podcast on January 24.

Former Denver Broncos All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Marshall asked Brown about his future plans on the podcast following Brown’s dramatic departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 6.

“Action Jackson,” responded Brown, referring to the Ravens quarterback’s penchant for making highlight plays.

“Let’s give Lamar Jackson his flowers,” continued the five-time All-Pro, who is the cousin of Ravens star wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. The pair of cousins worked out with Jackson during the 2020 offseason, sparking the first rumors of Brown coming to Baltimore before he signed with the Buccaneers and winning Super Bowl LV.

Brown continued to praise Jackson on the podcast, calling him a “great quarterback” for both his throwing ability and dynamism as a dual-threat to both pass and run the ball.

Brown’s comments already drew plenty of attention on social media before Jackson retweeted the clip with a cryptic emoji, indicating that he may be in favor of Brown signing with the Ravens.

Jackson has previously indicated his support for adding Brown to an already-dangerous offense, telling media in April 2020, “I’d be happy if we signed him.”

Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey also tweeted about recruiting free agents to play in Baltimore shortly after Brown’s comments, though it’s unclear if Humphrey was specifically referencing Brown in his tweet.

It’s some free agents that definitely want to #CometoTheRavens — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) January 24, 2022

Rapper Kodak Black, who grew up in South Florida with Jackson, also supported Brown potentially signing with the Ravens after he was released by the Buccaneers.