Ravens’ Rookie Beats All-Pro Teammate for a Touchdown in Training Camp [VIDEO]

Baltimore Ravens‘ rookie wideout Rashod Bateman turned on the afterburners to beat cornerback Marlon Humphrey at training camp at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Saturday.

The Ravens posted the video to their Twitter account on Saturday, which shows Bateman getting past his All-Pro teammate at the line of scrimmage before securing the ball for a score. The first round pick celebrated with a jersey wipe and a flying chest bump with tight end Mark Andrews. The highlight play made the rounds on social media, adding to Ravens fans’ excitement about Bateman, the 27th overall pick in the draft out of the University of Minnesota.

Bateman Flashes Promise in Camp

Bateman’s deep touchdown continued his standout play thus far in training camp. Drafted for his potential as an outside receiver, Bateman has impressed coaches and teammates with his route-running and professionalism, per Sports Illustrated’s Todd Karpovich.

Humphrey told Ravens’ general manager Eric DeCosta in June, “I think we got a pretty good one in Bateman,” according to USA Today’s Kevin Ostreicher. Bateman said competing with Humphrey has been making him better, telling reporters “I love the competition,” at a post-practice press conference on Saturday.

The Ravens are hoping that Bateman can quickly develop chemistry with star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed the first week of training camp due to a positive COVID-19 test. His selection in the 2021 NFL Draft in April reflected the Ravens’ deep investment at the wide receiver position. Baltimore spent five draft picks on receivers in the last three drafts, including first-rounders on Bateman and Oklahoma product Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown.

Brown, the 25th overall pick in 2019, has been out with a hamstring injury for the the first week of training camp. The arrival of Bateman and former Chiefs’ wideout Sammy Watkins will allow Brown to take more snaps in the slot, where his speed and agility can shine. The three will likely occupy the first three wide receiver spots on the depth chart to start the season, looking to energize the Ravens’ passing offense.

Young Receivers Vie for Roster Spots

Behind Brown, Watkins and Bateman will be a collection of young receivers, none of whom have more than three years of experience in the NFL.

Devin Duvernay, the Ravens’ 2019 third-round pick, and Tylan Wallace, a 2021 fifth-rounder, have the inside track to snag two of the remaining roster spots. Duvernay, who hit the highest in-game speed of any Raven last season, per Next Generation Stats, brings value as an offensive playmaker and kick returner. The Ravens will also want to see what Wallace, a contested-catch specialist out of Oklahoma State, can do in his rookie season.

If the Ravens opt to carry six wide receivers, as they have in recent years, Miles Boykin and James Proche will be competing for the final wide receiver slot. Boykin is a physical specimen whose run-blocking prowess is a plus in the Ravens’ run-heavy offense, but he’s thus far failed to translate his exciting career at Notre Dame into success against stiffer competition. Proche has stood out in training camp, especially at Saturday night’s practice at M&T Bank Stadium, per the Baltimore Sun’s Daniel Oyefusi. The second-year receiver out of SMU may lack top tier speed, but his reliable hands and route running finesse may earn him a roster spot.

The Ravens’ other receivers are on the outside looking in for now. Jaylon Moore, Binjimen Victor, Devin Gray, and Deion Cain would have to break out in the preseason in order to make the team. Moore might be the likeliest candidate, as he has made a few impressive plays in camp, including a 70-yard touchdown from Tyler Huntley, according to SB Nation’s Spencer Schultz.