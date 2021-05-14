Ravens Rookie Shows off Incredible Size in New Photos [LOOK]

The Baltimore Ravens have a re-made offensive line, and one of the key centerpieces is massive guard Ben Cleveland, a recent draft pick of the team.

Nicknamed “big country,” Cleveland’s size has been a hot topic since the moment he was selected by the team. With rookie minicamp coming up this weekend, Cleveland was in the building and folks got to see firsthand just how huge the lineman is.

It’s amazing to note how the shoulder pads almost don’t even fit Cleveland capably at all. That only serves to show how big he is and how capable he will be of moving folks around up front.

Obviously, the Ravens want to see Cleveland come in and start to dominate from the first day he’s on the roster. That’s going to be his goal, and it’s clear with a body like this, he can start to make it the case in a major way for the team.

Safe to say that Cleveland is one of the players that fans should be most excited to see once training camp and the regular season roll around. He could end up being a fan favorite, and a massive reason for Baltimore’s success on the field.

Ravens’ Offensive Line Looking Huge

In order to fix some of their bigger offensive problems, the team elected to get tougher up front and bigger, and that is just what they have done after a very busy offseason of changes. In fact, the team added some major amounts of beef to the front to help them contend with a tough AFC North division.

In looking at the projected starting lineup up front, the Ravens have an astonishing amount of beef. 1,632 pounds of it to be exact as a new tweet explained.

This projected 2021 #Ravens offensive line would feature a combined 1,632 pounds of body-movers. pic.twitter.com/keuB9UkpWu — Bobby Trosset (@BobbyWBAL) May 5, 2021

The better the team’s offensive line, the better the Ravens will be at running the ball and also protecting Lamar Jackson when the time comes. Obviously, Cleveland’s massive frame plays a huge role in getting this done and adding to the total.

Ravens Re-Making Offensive Line

The Ravens have changed plenty this offseason, and it started with the trade of Orlando Brown Jr. to the Chiefs for a draft pick haul. With Ronnie Stanley set to come back healthy, the team turned their focus to the inside in free agency, picking up Kevin Zeitler and Alejandro Villanueva. In the draft, the Ravens picked Ben Cleveland to help chip in at guard. That figures to help round out the group for the 2021 season.

If this is the starting group, suddenly, the Ravens have the makings of a solid line and a front that could continue to pave the way for an elite ground game and quarterback. It’s clear seeing these photos that Cleveland is going to be a guy leading the way for the team given how big he really is.

