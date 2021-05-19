Ravens Reveal Brand New Betting Partner for 2021 Season

The Baltimore Ravens have seen the betting wave of the future in the NFL, and are prepared to jump on it in a big way.

Wednesday, the team revealed that they had enlisted a brand new partner in the betting game in the form of Bet MGM. The news was revealed with a press release in the morning.

The #Ravens have agreed to a multi-year partnership with @BetMGM They will be the #Ravens first official Gaming Partner.pic.twitter.com/NrFLp9M8UH — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 19, 2021

The release included reactions from both MGM and the Ravens. It read in part:

“When we began the process of carefully identifying sports betting and digital gaming partners, one of our top priorities was finding unique ways for Ravens fans to further engage with the team,” said Ravens Chief Sales Officer Kevin Rochlitz. “We are excited to partner with BetMGM and look forward to the specialized entertainment experience the company will provide for our fans.” Under terms of the partnership, BetMGM will have a private hospitality suite within M&T Bank Stadium. Additionally, the BetMGM app will feature Ravens specific promotions and marketing campaigns. BetMGM Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost said, “The Ravens are an incredible organization with a rich history, and we’re proud to have BetMGM as the team’s first official partner in the gaming space. We look forward to offering Ravens fans new ways to engage with their favorite football team on our market-leading platforms.”

The partnership will allow fans a new way to connect with the team through the pastime of sports betting, which will be significant for the team and the platform in the years ahead. Arguably, the Ravens are doing a very smart thing by jumping on the bandwagon and staying ahead of the trends in the league.

NFL Heading Toward More Gambling Agreements

As betting has taken off, the league has seen more and more arrangements like this not only with teams, but with their own brand as well. Sports betting has become the next big thing, so it’s smart for the Ravens to attack this gambling agreement and get their own sponsor in the mix. It will not only benefit the Ravens, but likely play to the advantage of MGM as well, being able to partner with such a strong brand in Baltimore. Through the years, the Ravens have been well-respected which MGM alluded to with their statement, so it only makes sense they would partner with a team like that for a new venture.

Ravens 2021 Outlook

As for what folks can expect looking to bet with the Ravens, the team figures to be one of the most improved outfits in the league at wide receiver, which could be huge for the offense. If the team had one problem in 2020, it was finding a consistent downfield threat in the passing game. Now with that remedied, the team can look to take on what might prove to be the toughest division in football. So far, Cleveland might be favorites, but the Ravens could be a strong second contender that could figure to be in the thick of things all fall long.

When the Ravens get things going, they will have a brand new betting partner in 2021, so it will be fascinating to see how many wagers are placed on the team and if they can live up to expectations when all is said and done.

