Ravens Pro Bowl Starter New Addition To Team’s COVID-19 List

The Baltimore Ravens had largely avoided troubles this season due to COVID-19, but have added a new player to the team’s list ahead of their Week 6 game.

Late Saturday, defensive lineman Brandon Williams was added to the team’s COVID-19 list. The reasoning was not Williams having tested positive himself, however, but rather due to the fact that he had someone in his circle test positive and was sitting out as a result. His departure will leave a huge hole in the team’s line for this week.

The Ravens have placed starting NT Brandon Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Fifth NFL team to add a player to the Reserve/COVID-19 list since yesterday. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 17, 2020

Can confirm this is accurate. So far, Williams has taken several tests this week and he has not tested positive for COVID-19. He's been in contact who somebody who has tested positive for it. https://t.co/STRyXyO29i — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 17, 2020

Williams’ departure will leave a huge hole in the team’s defensive front this week when the Ravens need to control the line of scrimmage against the Philadelphia Eagles. Being down Williams will aid in the team’s struggle up front, and the Ravens need some of their depth to shine through and others to step up in order to help the team’s defense. The hope now is that Williams can stay healthy and the team can remain free of COVID-19 moving forward.

For one week, though, Williams will be sidelined as a precautionary measure to perhaps help ensure that is the case for the future.

Brandon Williams Stats

Williams will be a big miss for the line considering what he’s meant to the team recently. He was a 2018 Pro Bowl player, and has put up 254 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries. Williams was a 2013 3rd round pick out of Missouri Southern, and has been a productive member of the team’s defense and a great depth piece for the team in recent years.

Williams helps clog the lanes up front and helps make sure that others can get through to the quarterback while shutting down the running game of the opposition. To that end, he’s a loss for the team’s defensive front whenever he is out on the field and can’t play. The hope is he can return soon and add some of the much needed depth back to this group in the weeks ahead once he is completely in the clear.

Ravens 2020 Health

The Ravens, for the most part, have been a healthy team this season in terms of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis as well as their own personal health in between the lines. Baltimore’s biggest loss so far has come in the form of cornerback Tavon Young, who was hobbled in the team’s win against the Houston Texans earlier this season wth a knee injury and lost for the year. Week to week, the Ravens have had their share of bumps and bruises and most recently, they have been trying to keep quarterback Lamar Jackson healthy as well as several other players on their offense and defense.

Williams’ health in the coming weeks and days will now be the focus moving forward and the hope is the precaution manages to help the Ravens come through a questionable time and keep everyone staying safe on the field and off.

