Ex-Ravens 1st Round Bust Emerges As OT Hero in Tampa Bay

After two consecutive losses to AFC North opponents, and an ankle injury to superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens could be getting nervous about their chances to make the 2021 NFL postseason.

But they received some help on December 12 from an unexpected former player: 2015 first-rounder Breshad Perriman, who now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Perriman took a seven-yard pass from Tom Brady to the endzone to seal a walk-off victory for the Buccaneers over the Buffalo Bills, who dropped to 7-6 with the loss.

TOM BRADY TO BRESHAD PERRIMAN DAGGER 🗡

pic.twitter.com/j6TxSHGV5O — PFF (@PFF) December 13, 2021

While the Ravens are still in first place in the AFC North, Jackson’s injury could endanger Baltimore’s chances of winning the division, which would force them to chase a wildcard spot to reach the playoffs.

As a result, any defeat of an AFC team in the wildcard race helps the Ravens, leading one fan to humorously suggest that Perriman’s game-winner was an even greater contribution to the Ravens than the 28-year-old wideout ever made while in Baltimore.

Breshad Perriman just did more for the Ravens with that TD than he did as a Raven — N Osei (@NOsei07) December 13, 2021

Perriman was widely considered a bust after missing his entire rookie season with a knee injury after being taken with the 26th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. But that didn’t stop fans for cheering for him as he potentially gave the Ravens a better chance of making the playoffs.

Ravens LEGEND breshad perriman helping his old team with that one — Benny (@Benthoven21) December 13, 2021

Ravens legend Breshad Perriman with the walk off TD to send the Bills to 7-6 🙌🏽🙌🏽 — Javari Williams (@JDubb_100) December 13, 2021

While the Ravens couldn’t get much out of Perriman in Baltimore, at least they’re receiving some benefit when he plays well for another team.

Perriman Helps Brady Reach Milestone

Perriman’s touchdown on December 12 was noteworthy for another reason: it was Tom Brady’s 700th career touchdown pass, per Heavy’s Matthew Davis.

Brady, a longtime foe of the Ravens, became the first quarterback in NFL history to reach 700 combined touchdowns between the regular season and the playoffs against the Bills.

It was also Perriman’s first career touchdown pass from Brady, joining a whopping 90 other NFL players that have caught a touchdown from the former New England Patriot.

But Perriman revealed after the game that he didn’t even run the right route on the play.

“It’s crazy how it worked out. I was supposed to be picking for Mike,” said Perriman, who explained that instead of helping free up fellow Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans, the play went in the opposite direction.

“Mike went overtop and basically picked for me, Tom threw an amazing ball, and the rest is history,” continued Perriman, per Greg Auman of The Athletic.

Video: Bucs receiver Breshad Perriman was supposed to be running a pick route to free up Mike Evans and ended up with a 58-yard touchdown in overtime. “The rest is history.” pic.twitter.com/CnC9odc3gU — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 13, 2021

ESPN’s Jenna Laine showed how Perriman’s mistake turned into a happy accident for the Buccaneers, with Perriman able to turn on the jets and beat his man to the end zone.

Here’s what I mean when I say Breshad Perriman wasn’t supposed to be the guy on that walkoff 58-yard touchdown. Perriman (No. 16) was supposed to go over the top of Mike Evans (No. 13) on this mesh concept and instead, he goes underneath. pic.twitter.com/9E9uoIFxhd — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) December 13, 2021

“Obviously [he] has that great speed, that’s why we had him in the game,” said Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, per the Buccaneers’ Carmen Vitali.

Brady also made note of Perriman’s “great speed” during his postgame press conference, according to Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times.

Ravens Get Help From 49ers

Another NFC team helped out the Ravens on December 12, with the San Francisco 49ers‘ defeat of the Cincinnati Bengals allowing Baltimore to hold onto the division lead.

“The Ravens (8-5) remain in first place of the AFC North and in control of their own destiny,” wrote the Ravens’ Garrett Downing shortly after 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk scored an impressive touchdown vs. the Bengals.

Like Perriman’s touchdown, Aiyuk’s game-winner took place in overtime, dropping the Bengals to a 7-6 record and third place in the AFC North.

Despite their Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens still have a 51.1% chance of winning their division and guaranteeing a playoff spot, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.

If the Ravens able to make the playoffs, either by winning the division or as a wildcard, they may want to think about sending a few thank-you notes to the NFC.