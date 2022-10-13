Ravens Can Boost Defense With ‘Premium’ Panthers Trade Candidate

There have been some signs of improvement recently, but the Baltimore Ravens still aren’t themselves defensively five games into the 2022 NFL season. The unit ranks 17th in points allowed and 28th in yards surrendered.

Fortunately, a quick fix is possible, thanks to the state of things with the Carolina Panthers. The struggling NFC South franchise recently fired head coach Matt Rhule, a decision that’s increased trade speculation about several of the biggest names on the roster.

One of those names is an undoubted talent at a “premium” position and is expected to draw interest before the league’s trade deadline on November 1. Although he’s tipped to cost a first-round pick, this player would immediately upgrade one area of the Ravens’ defense this season and also help a key position group get younger for the future.

‘Premium’ Defender Worth First-Round Pick for Ravens

In his look at who the Panthers might deal, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus revealed a “league source believes edge defender Brian Burns, who is under contract for two more seasons — $2.3 million in 2022 and $16 million in 2024 plus the potential of a franchise tag in 2025 — and plays a premium position could fetch a first-round pick.”

Kyed also noted how tackle “Derrick Brown is another young defensive player under contract for at least the next two years who could draw interest.” Yet the Ravens should be near the front of the queue if Brian Burns is indeed on the trade block. He’s a perfect fit for what they look to do defensively and is better than most of Baltimore’s current options on the edge.

Burns has 29.5 career sacks to his credit, including four already this season. As Josh Dubow of the Associated Press pointed out, Burns is keeping pace with some of the elite pass-rushers in the game who were also drafted in 2019:

Sack leaders from 2019 draft class:

No. 2 pick Nick Bosa 30.5 #49ers

No. 106 pick Maxx Crosby 30 #Raiders

No. 16 pick Brian Burns 29.5 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 11, 2022

Despite his numbers, Burns is still not a name many expect to find alongside the likes of San Francisco 49ers’ Pro-Bowler Nick Bosa. Burns is another under-the-radar game-wrecker who, at 24, has his peak playing days ahead of him.

That’s not something the Ravens can say about many of their edge-rushers. Justin Houston leads the team with two sacks, but he’s 33 and on his second tour. Houston’s also getting support from another 33-year-old, Jason Pierre-Paul, but both are short-term fixes at a vital position.

The Ravens have younger options, but none of them have proven themselves as often as Burns.

Ravens Counting on Unproven Help on the Edges

There’s no shortage of youth, but the young edge-rushers on this roster still have a lot to prove. For Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo, the challenge is to prove they can stay healthy after both underwent surgery to fix torn Achilles injuries this offseason.

Bowser and 2022 second-round pick Ojabo did make it back to the practice field on Wednesday, October 12, per Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink:

Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo both on the field with EDC watching his second-round pick up close. Both players spent the individual portion of practice working with Defensive Assistant Ryan Osborn, who also coached Ojabo at Michigan last year. pic.twitter.com/m5BSvxWdRu — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) October 12, 2022

Odafe Oweh has been filling in during Bowser and Ojabo’s absences, but the former has just one sack this season. Oweh’s logged a mere six quarterback takedowns since being drafted in the first round in 2021.

None of Baltimore’s emerging edge-rushers can match Burns’ talents. He’s able to play defensive end or outside linebacker on either side of the formation, ideal traits for a hybrid front like the one the Ravens play.

Burns has also developed a niche translating speed to power off the edge. He showcased those qualities for this sack, highlighted by Panthers analyst John Ellis, against the 49ers in Week 5:

Brian Burns gets low, big 3rd down sack. pic.twitter.com/AKOGrQGYdL — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) October 9, 2022

Burns’ leverage and quickness are also assets whenever he drops into coverage. That’s something highly-regarded former Carolina defensive coordinator Phil Snow used to create different pressure looks.

The first play of these highlights from The Roar podcast co-host Billy M showed Burns (53) dropping into space and tackling New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway for a minimal gain:

Phil Snow kept attacking the Saints protection with double A gap looks/pressure and their OL simply had no answer. Erik McCoy was a big big loss pic.twitter.com/mgQBLTRBKG — Billy M (@BillyM_91) September 21, 2021

Burns would instantly adapt to what the Ravens love to do defensively, so he’d be worth sacrificing a first-round pick. It’s a high price to pay, but it’s not as if the Ravens don’t know how to find draft value beyond the opening round.

General manager Eric DeCosta has found playmakers like tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely in the middle rounds. Running back J.K. Dobbins, defensive tackle Justin Madubike and wide receiver Devin Duvernay were also taken after Round 1.

DeCosta knows how to maximize middle and late-round choices and he’s also not shy about trading for pass-rush help, even though it hasn’t always worked. The Ravens dealt a third-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for Yannick Ngakoue in 2020, but the latter only played in nine games before being offloaded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

A deal for Burns would make up for the ill-fated Ngakoue trade. Burns is a player on the rise, and the Ravens need a bluechip edge defender closer to the beginning of his career than the end.