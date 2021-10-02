Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Earns Hall of Fame Comparison from Broncos’ HC

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson has been mocked as a running back in the past, but this time it’s a compliment, with Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio comparing Jackson to a Hall of Fame running back ahead of the teams’ matchup on Sunday.

“He’s a special talent. It’s almost like Barry Sanders is playing quarterback,” said Fangio when asked about defending Jackson, according to USA Today’s Jon Heath.

The 2019 MVP isn’t undeserving of the comparison to the Detroit Lions’ great. Through Week 3, he leads the NFL in both yards per completion and yards per carry, totaling over 1,000 yards in just three games.

Despite his success as a dual-threat quarterback, Jackson has faced criticism over his perceived lack of throwing ability for his entire career.

But Fangio called Jackson a “complete quarterback” on Wednesday, saying, “The thing that gets lost — because he’s so spectacular running the ball — is this guy can throw it.”

Jackson appears more confident as a passer than ever before this season, pushing the ball downfield more than any other quarterback in the NFL. Despite injuries to his offensive line and receiving corps, he’s carried the Ravens to the fourth-most offensive yards in the NFL in Weeks 1-3.

Despite holding opponents to the second-fewest yards in the NFL so far this season, the Broncos will still have their hands full with Jackson and the Ravens offense, who added Le’Veon Bell as a practice squad activation today.

Fangio, who is known for his acumen as a defensive coach, said Jackson was “shiftier” than Michael Vick, who was Fangio’s closest comparison to the Ravens’ elusive quarterback.

Joe Rowles of SB Nation highlighted this clip of Jackson juking out several Kansas City Chiefs earlier this season after Fangio’s comments.

Vic Fangio compared Lamar Jackson to Barry Sanders and I can't unsee it. pic.twitter.com/urDYmTQN53 — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) September 29, 2021

Jackson Continues to Draw Vick Comparisons

This is the second week in a row that an opposing head coach has referenced Vick when discussing an upcoming game against Jackson.

Last week, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that Vick’s skillset is “probably the closest thing” to Jackson’s, per CBS Baltimore.

Jackson lived up to the billing against the Lions with 345 total yards, and he probably could have had a lot more if not for a few drops.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith compared Jackson to Vick after the former led the Ravens to a 36-35 upset over the Chiefs in Week 2.

.@stephenasmith thinks Lamar Jackson's explosiveness is on another level even from Michael Vick 😯 pic.twitter.com/E0qgrYIXA9 — First Take (@FirstTake) September 20, 2021

Jackson Expected to Play Despite Injury Listing

Jackson is listed as questionable on the Ravens’ Week 4 injury report after missing two practices due to soreness this week, but he’ll take the field against the Broncos on Sunday.

This is the second straight week that Jackson has landed on the injury report. He was listed as questionable last week as well after missing practice due to a non-COVID illness.

He returned as a full participant in Friday’s practice, indicating that he’ll indeed be ready to go for his first NFL game in Denver.

Jackson was asked earlier this week if the thinner air at the Broncos’ Empower Field, which sits a mile above sea level, would make him faster.

“I hope so,” he responded with a smile.