Ravens Defender Makes Brash Claim About Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson, but how does he rate against the rest of the league?

Opinions are never short on such matters, especially from within the Ravens locker room. While many see Jackson as one of the top five quarterbacks in the league, some on his own team maintain that Jackson is the most talented player that they’ve ever suited up with, even when some true greats of the game are considered.

That’s the case for defensive lineman Calais Campbell. Recently, Campbell went on Speak for Yourself and proclaimed Jackson to be the most talented teammate he’s ever suited up with during his time in the NFL.

Ravens DE Calais Campbell, who’s played with Larry Fitzgerald, Jalen Ramsey and Patrick Peterson, tells @SFY that Lamar Jackson is “hands down” his most talented teammate. pic.twitter.com/F6aLAiu0rK — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) February 4, 2021

Campbell said:

“For the most talent? It’s hands-down Lamar Jackson. Jalen Ramsey was super-talented. Patrick Peterson super- talented. So many guys I played with that were super, super-talented. But when it comes to just overall talent and one body of work, it’s Lamar Jackson.”

Obviously, Ramsey and Peterson are amongst the best of the best, but neither play quarterback. That spot is where most elite players do reside, so it’s not a shock to hear Campbell giving the love to Jackson for his play considering that fact.

Lamar Jackson Easily One of NFL’s Best Players

It’s tough to debate Campbell on his take of Jackson being one of the best players in the league given how well he has started his career. Even though Jackson has never played in a Super Bowl and has only a single playoff win to his credit, that does nothing to diminish the talent he shows every single week on the football field. Routinely, he’s a big play waiting to happen and much like other elite players in the past such as Barry Sanders, one big play from Jackson can change the entire complexion of the game.

To this end, Campbell is right to proclaim Jackson the most talented teammate he’s ever had.

Lamar Jackson Stats

This past season, Jackson had more struggles than successes at times statistically, but even in spite of that, he managed to have a solid season this year. Jackson himself had only 2,757 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, 1,005 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns. Those numbers might be lower than what thy were in his NFL MVP season, but it’s long been clear that the stats are only half of what Jackson brings to the table. He is still the unquestioned heart and soul of the entire team, which is why DeCosta is smart to want to wrap him up.

Since being drafted out of Louisville, Jackson has begun to rewrite the book in the league in terms of what a quarterback is and can be with his ability to run and extend the play.. The fact that he was a shoo-in as an All-Pro is a testament to how good Jackson was in 2019. The fact he won MVP last season was also simply a testament to that as well. There’s no question he can still challenge for those awards moving forward.

If Jackson can keep playing this well, he is only going to climb on such lists moving forward and continue to remain a darling in the league. Clearly, Campbell likes what he’s seen from the young quarterback since joining the team in a big way.

