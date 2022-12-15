Ravens Future Hall of Famer Earns Well Deserved Recognition

Baltimore Ravens veteran defensive end, Calais Campbell, was a difference-maker in more than one phase of the game in the team’s 16-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14. In addition to helping the defense make their archrivals one-dimensional by limiting them to just 66 rushing yards on 20 carries, he made the biggest special team play of the game by blocking a field goal attempt in the fourth quarter.

Calais Campbell has NINE career blocked field goals, the most among active NFL players. As Mike Tomlin said, "We allowed a known legendary guy to block a kick." pic.twitter.com/nJqbYoFIER — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) December 13, 2022

The clutch play was both impressive and impactful enough to earn him Special Teams Player of the Week honors for the second time in his career and the first as a member of a team in the AFC Conference. His other instance came in Week 2 of the 2009 season when he blocked a kick with the Arizona Cardinals in 2 in a 31-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

For the first time in his career, @CalaisCampbell is the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week 🔥 #ProBowlVote Calais' FG block in Sunday's game was his ninth career FG block, which is the most by any active NFL player ❗️ pic.twitter.com/AqRfvtoh3w — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 14, 2022

It marked his ninth career field goal block which is the most among active players and his sixth total time receiving weekly recognition. The other four came on defense including one with the Ravens in Week 6 of the 2020 season when he recorded three sacks in a 30-28 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

After the game Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that he thinks Campbell is destined for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a standout player among many other things.

He’s definitely a Hall of Fame field goal blocker, there’s no doubt about that,” he said in a postgame press conference. “He’s a Hall of Fame man, too, [and] a Hall of Fame leader.”

Campbell is well respected around the league and was even the recipient of the illustrious Walter Peyton Man of the Year for incredible philanthropy of the field in addition to his impact on it.

His 5.5 sacks through 12 games this season is the second most on the team this year, ties his combined total through 27 games over his first two years with the Ravens and has him just one shy of reaching the century mark for his career with 99 according to Pro Football Reference.

Tyler Huntley Trending Towards Being Playing in Week 15

When the Ravens face the Cleveland Browns for the second time this season on Saturday night, they likely will be playing their second straight game without former unanimous league MVP, Lamar Jackson. He has yet to practice since suffering a sprained knee against the Denver Broncos in Week 13.

While the two-time Pro Bowler might not be available for the pivotal AFC North matchup, his primary backup, Tyler Huntley, appears on track to make his second straight start and the sixth of his career after being a full participant in practice on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

He exited the game after taking a vicious blow to the head from Steelers’ safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in the third quarter and would not return after being ruled out with a concussion. He has been working his way through the protocol in the days since and offensive coordinator Greg Roman expects to have him available and ready to run the offense once he has cleared it.

“As he goes through the protocol we’re allowed to do certain things,” Roman said in a press conference on December 14, 2022. “Snoop seems really good to me. Seemed great after the game. Once he clears that protocol, I think all systems go. We’ll kind of make some decisions after that. It really doesn’t affect you that much because he’s in good shape.”

Moving forward, the Ravens want Huntley to do a better job protecting himself by avoiding contact and not leaving himself susceptible to the type of big hits that knocked him out of the game in Week 14. Such plays could jeopardize his long-term health for the remainder of both the season and his career.

“We had a nice little chat about that,” Roman said. “It’s something that he’s keenly aware of. We have to do a much better job in that area and we have to emphasize it more.”

Another player that was a full participant in practice for the first time this week was veteran wide receiver Demarcus Robinson who returned from an illness after sitting out on Tuesday. Veteran right guard Kevin Zeitler (knee), punter Jordan Stout (right knee), and Morgan Moses (knee) were all listed as limited participants on the injury report for the second consecutive day.

Injury Report for Week 15: pic.twitter.com/EkKyWqr129 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 14, 2022

Undrafted Rookie “Played With Ice Water in His Veins”

After Huntley went down, the Ravens were forced to turn to first-year pro Anthony Brown who went undrafted out of Oregon and took his first regular-season snap from his own one-yard line.

Roman was impressed with how poised and unflappable he was in that situation and especially when the first play was a pass that Brown was able to get out and completed despite pressure in his face from up the middle while standing in his own end zone.

"It's pretty remarkable getting thrown in your first snap in the NFL with the first team offense, in Pittsburgh on the minus one yard line. I thought he played with ice water in his veins." OC Greg Roman on @anthonybrown_2 stepping in: pic.twitter.com/iOaRXJLsKq — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 14, 2022

He is excited about the prospect of what Brown can do in the Ravens’ offense if called upon again. Typically an offensive play caller rarely dials up a passing play with his unit backed up against their own goal line.

However, in addition to wanting to catch the Steelers’ defense off guard as they prepared to sell out to stop the run, Roman said the bold decision was a testament to their level of faith and confidence in the young yet inexperienced signal caller.

“What it really comes down to is I have faith in Anthony in that situation,” he said. “He did a really good job of stepping in there. He hadn’t taken any real reps with the first team. Real credit to him. Really proud of him.

With Huntley looking like he’ll be starting in Jackson’s place if he can’t go, Brown will serve as the No. 2 quarterback for the second week in a row and Harbaugh isn’t ruling art possibly carrying three quarterbacks on game day as extra insurance. That would be veteran Brent Hundley would be active for his first game with the Ravens since the preseason before he was released.