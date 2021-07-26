Ravens Called ‘Ideal Landing Spot’ for Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Trade

The Baltimore Ravens have been pondering whether or not to make a move to add to their defense, and the potential for yet another move has come up again.

According to reports, Arizona Cardinals’ edge rusher Chandler Jones has requested a trade. Jones will be a hot commodity on the market if he is indeed available thanks to what he can bring to the mix, and the Ravens could be a team that makes sense for a deal thanks to what they currently need.

The latest Ravens news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Ravens newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Ravens!

Recently, Pro Football Focus and writers Brad Spielberger and Austin Gayle took a look at naming some of the top locations for a potential Jones trade after news of the demand leaked. Right off the bat, the Ravens were cited as a potential team who could fit for a deal with the Bills.

The duo wrote:

“The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens immediately come to mind even after using first-round selections on edge defenders. Both clubs are entering the final rookie-contract year for their respective franchise quarterbacks in Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson and could solidify Super Bowl-caliber rosters with a splash for Jones.”

There is no doubt that any edge player could fit the Ravens given their big needs for the team and the roster on the edge. Would the Ravens strike a trade with the potential expected compensation being a second-round pick? That would be worth watching in the weeks ahead.

Jones’ Career Stats and Highlights

Coming into the league during the 2012 season as a first-round pick of the New England Patriots, Jones wasted no time bursting on the scene with one of the NFL’s best teams. Jones has racked up 423 tackles and 97 sacks in his career and 27 forced fumbles. He’s been a two-time first-team All-Pro in the league and a three-time Pro Bowler in addition to a Super Bowl champion with the Patriots. He has also led the NFL in sacks during the 2017 season, so his domination hardly ceased after he moved from the Patriots to the Cardinals.

At 31 years old out of Syracuse, Jones is aging, but is still in the prime of his career, which could appeal greatly to the veteran-led Ravens.

How a Jones Trade Could Fit Ravens

The Ravens have a significant need to find a way to craft some depth at the end spot. After losing Matt Judon in the offseason, the team is looking a bit thin on the edge in terms of established edge rushers. As a result, it always seemed as if the pressure was going to be squarely on he guys on the roster in order to step up short of the team making the move for an established player such as Jones.

Baltimore might look to add another piece during training camp before the season, as the team has been mentioned to be interested in Justin Houston and perhaps some others. If Jones is available, he could vault to the top of the list thanks to his age and production level in his career.

READ NEXT: Ravens Receiver Spot Ranked Low for 2021