Ravens Safety Gets Back-To-Back Interceptions vs. Rams [WATCH]

Baltimore Ravens starting safety Chuck Clark got off to a hot start against the Los Angeles Rams on January 2, recording two first-half interceptions of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Clark’s first interception came after Ravens punter Sam Koch pinned the Rams inside their own 10-yard line, with the veteran safety jumping in front of Rams tight end Tyler Higbee and taking the pass 17 yards to the end zone.

Multiple analysts praised Clark for his film study and game preparation that allowed him to predict the play before the ball was even snapped.

The score gave the Ravens a surprising seven-point first-quarter lead in a game where they came in as underdogs by the same margin, per ESPN.

After the pick-six, The Rams were moving the ball down the field on their next possession, with a four-minute drive getting all the way to Baltimore’s 43-yard line.

That’s when Clark struck again, this time on a deep shot from Stafford to Odell Beckham Jr.

Clark’s second interception set up a nine-minute, 91-yard drive for the Ravens that culminated in a 22-yard Justin Tucker field goal, giving the Ravens a 10-0 lead in the first half.

Clark also broke up a pass from Stafford to Cooper Kupp that help end the Rams’ following drive, leading to a shout-out from injured teammate L.J. Fort.

Clark’s excellence vs. the Rams brought out plenty of reactions on Twitter, including this from SB Nation’s Jake Louque.

A tweet from another Ravens fan more than three hours before kickoff was also trending as it predicted that Clark would record an interception today.

The prediction is even more notable because the interception’s were Clark’s first in 364 days before his pair of picks against the Rams, per the Ravens’ Ryan Mink, and his pick-six was Baltimore’s first defensive touchdown of the year.