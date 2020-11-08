Ravens Defense Turns in Incredible Fumble Recovery Touchdown [WATCH]

The Baltimore Ravens are looking for a jump start on the road, and they got one early against the Indianapolis Colts courtesy of their defense.

Trailing 7-0, the Colts were on the move but running back Jonathan Taylor coughed the ball up. Defensive back Chuck Clark scooped up the ball and rumbled 65 yards for the score.

Here’s the play:

Marcus Peters knocks it loose 😤 Chuck Clark picks it up for a 65-yard @Ravens scoop & score! #RavensFlock 📺: #BALvsIND on CBS

Along the way, Clark embarrassed Philip Rivers, who could not make the tackle and ended up a skid mark on the field as Clark motored all the way to the end zone.

Chuck Clark hurdled Philip Rivers on the way to the scoop and score TD. pic.twitter.com/ZCBK5c4zRD — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 8, 2020

Obviously, the Ravens need all the help they can get in order to emerge victorious. Plays like this are certainly huge in the end for Baltimore and it will be interesting to see what they can do with it the rest of the way.

Ravens Defense May Have to Carry Them

According to Peter Schrager of the NFL Network following the team’s commanding win early in the season, the team’s defense is going to be what determines how good the Ravens are this coming season. Speaking after the blowout win over Cleveland a month ago, Schrager said that in his mind, Baltimore’s defense is looking much improved and could be pushing the team toward greatness this season as evidence of their attacking mindset all over the field.

"With Lamar at QB, the @Ravens defense is always going to get overlooked. But the performance Wink Martindale's D put on yesterday can't be minimized. Both @CalaisCampbell and @Patrickqueen_ were magnificent in their debuts." – @PSchrags pic.twitter.com/Kbo5ZRpZJK — GMFB (@gmfb) September 14, 2020

Schrager said:

“I’d like to talk about Wink Martindale’s defense because they keep on getting better and better every season. The Browns were 3-12 on third down and 0-3 on fourth down. Baker (Mayfield) was running like a chicken with his head cut off because the Ravens defense was all over the field. Lamar (Jackson’s) great, we know that. It’s going to be the defense that gets them to that next level. Calais (Campbell) was fantastic in his debut. Patrick Queen was fantastic as a rookie. I’m so excited to see the Ravens progress because this could have gone one of two ways. It went the right way.”

With Baltimore’s offense at times inconsistent, it is going to be on the defense to carry them moving forward and come up with the big plays in order to lead the team moving forward. Anything the defense provides like this is an added bonus for the roster the rest of the way this year.

Ravens Defense During 2020

This season, it’s not a stretch to say the Ravens have one of the best defenses in the NFL. Through the bye week, they statistically grade out that way. This year, the Ravens are a top 10 defense overall, and have allowed only 322 yards per game. in terms of the pass, they’ve allowed 222 yards through the air and in terms of the run, they’ve been stingy as well with just 100 rushing yards a game allowed.

Obviously, generating takeaways is a huge point of emphasis for this defense as well, and this play by Clark could figure to be a major shot in the arm for a Ravens team that needs one badly moving forward.

